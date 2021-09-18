Google Sites will allow you to design your own custom themes





Custom themes have been added to Google Sites, making it easier for Google’s drag-and-drop website builder to build your own prominent website.

Google Sites not only allows you to create your own custom themes, but also offers a web hosting service for those who want to quickly create a website for free using leading search tools. Also note that the service uses your Google Drive account to store images and files on your site, so even users with a personal Google account can store up to 15GB of files.

In a new post on the Google Workspace blog, Google explained that website builder users will be able to create highly customized themes to suit their organization’s branding guidelines or their own personal style.

The company recently added another feature to its Google site. This allows you to restore a specific web page from the version history instead of restoring the entire page, so if a page is accidentally modified or accidentally deleted, you can easily resume from where you left off. .. site.

Google site custom theme

Prior to this new update of Google Sites, Website Builder featured six pre-made themes with limited customization options. While these pre-made themes help you quickly create a consistent look and feel for your site, they may not match your branding guidelines or certain styles.

However, the addition of custom themes gives Google Sites users more control over the style of components such as fonts, text styles, colors, brand images, navigation settings, and buttons.

Custom themes have been rolled out in the Rapid Release domain and will be rolled out to the Scheduled Release Domain from October 6th.

If you want to create your own online presence but hesitate to register for web hosting or website builder, Google Sites provides a great starting point to step into your website building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-sites-will-now-let-you-design-your-own-custom-themes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos