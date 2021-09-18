Novelis Innovation Hub elects executive director





Novelis Inc, an aluminum rolling and recycling company based in Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta. Announced that Shreyes Melkote will be the new executive director of the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Melkote will replace Surya Kalidindi, a regent professor at the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. Kalidindi was the interim secretary general for the first two years of Novelis Innovation Hubs.

According to a news release from Georgia Institute of Technology, Novelis hopes to further enhance its position in the aluminum industry through innovations in new technologies and application domains such as sustainable mobility, electronics, advanced manufacturing and supply chains. increase. Novellis’ goal is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2026 and become net carbon neutral by 2050.

Sustainability is an important factor in what Novelis wants to achieve, says Melcourt. Georgia Institute of Technology focuses on many basic sciences, technologies, and business practices related to the realization of a more sustainable enterprise.

According to Georgia Institute of Technology, Melcourt has led the partnership between Georgia Institute of Technology and Boeing Strategic University for the past eight years while serving as Associate Director of the Georgia Institute of Technology Manufacturing Institute. He facilitated the establishment of the Boeing Manufacturing Development Center, an on-campus lab where students and faculty members regularly collaborate with resident Boeing engineers.

I see this as an opportunity to leverage and extend my experience and knowledge gained from the Boeing partnership, says Melcourt. Novelis addresses the entire life cycle of innovation, from early basic research to applied research to commercialization that affects society as a whole.

Melkote is Morris M. Bryan Jr. of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. I am also a professor. He will work closely with Raj Gopalaswamy, Director of Novelis Global Technology for the new domain, to lead Novelis’ involvement with the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Gopalaswamy says that in order to continue moving the aluminum industry towards a circular economy, we need to accelerate the pace of innovation and develop new solutions that demonstrate the benefits of aluminum’s superior sustainability. Through research partnerships with world-leading institutions such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, we can meet the growing need for aluminum applications that help our customers reach their sustainability goals faster and more efficiently.

Julia Kubanek, vice president of interdisciplinary research at Georgia Institute of Technology, said Melcourt has made Novelis a key area of ​​research to expand relationships with Georgia Institute of Technology faculty and students and accelerate innovation in Novelis products. He states that he is in a position to help him engage. The Innovation Hub will also establish a scholarship program to fund research fellowships for Georgia Institute of Technology graduates and undergraduates.

According to Kubanek, Professor Melcourt was excited to take this leadership position in expanding his collaboration with Novelis. He has built a partnership between Boeing and Georgia Institute of Technology and has been Deputy Director of the Georgia Institute of Technology Manufacturing Institute for several years, bringing a wealth of experience to this new role.

