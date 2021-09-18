Get your free Disrupt Expo Pass and access these breakout sessions on Disrupt next week – TechCrunch





As you get closer to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, the list of special breakout sessions grows bigger and bigger. These partner-sponsored sessions showcase a full range of tech startups. In addition, these small, interactive gatherings are packed with lots of advice, insights, and value, along with plenty of time to get answers to pressing questions.

Introducing the latest breakout sessions available from September 21st to 23rd.

Build a startup brand using visual communication

In today’s increasingly visual world, visual communication is a new currency between brands and their customers. So what are the opportunities that startups and their clients can take advantage of to strengthen their brand ties? Join Spencer Llewellyn of Canvas Strategic Account Executive to learn how the visual economy has transformed the technology industry and helped evolve branding and customer experience. Presented by Canva.

$ 49 billion developer landscape

Over the last two decades, IT has witnessed a power shift from CIOs to developers. Developers who have ideas are empowered and empowered to innovate. This created 1,000 companies that created products for use, impact, or purchase by software development teams. This session details the 17 landscape segments, the transition of CIOs from decision makers to governors, and developer payments for the values ​​that drive the emergence of product-driven growth (PLG) businesses.Announced by Dell for Entrepreneurs

Workflow Dark Matter: Great Opportunities for Business Technology

According to CERN of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, he was familiar with only 5 percent of the material and energy of the universe. The rest is dark. The same is true for the nature of work. Organizations have an exponential increase in the complexity surrounding them, so they can only see a small portion of the work that is actually being done. With so much data, systems, applications, workflows, etc. floating around, leaders and employees feel a lot of work at stress levels, but there is no clearly unified recording system. The most successful startups are those that try to understand, discover, and leverage the dark matter of work before entering hypergrowth mode. Andrew Filev, the founder of a leading collaborative work management platform that has moved from bootstrap to a billion-dollar acquisition, reveals how startups uncover the dark matter of their work and leverage workflows for operational efficiency. I will explain how you are supporting. Presented by Wrike.

Prosper with an unbound labor force

Shark Tank investor and cybersecurity leader Robert Herjavec talks with Ben Wright, founder and CEO of Velocity Global, about how to succeed with an unbound workforce. The idea of ​​employers and talent has converged to work with anyone, anywhere, anytime, anyway. The choice is the most important. Employers engage in all kinds of talent, from full-time to project freelancers. People live everywhere and work in a work-life balance for everyone. When the priorities match, the possibilities are endless. Announcement by Velocity Global

TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session: Healthcare and Enterprise

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) defends entrepreneurship and innovation and builds a vibrant global startup ecosystem in Taiwan. Twenty of the 40 promising TTA startups announce the latest innovations related to healthcare and enterprise solutions. Presented by Taiwan Tech Arena.

How to approach financing from corporate VCs

Global CVC funding reached a record $ 73 billion in 2020. Companies are investing more in the startup community, which can be a valuable resource beyond capital. However, not all corporate VCs are the same. Understanding the strategies, missions, and processes of corporate investors can improve the way startups successfully raise funds from corporate venture capital. Intuit Ventures recently invested in Clearco, a startup with over $ 2 billion that is confusing traditional VCs with founder-friendly, equity-free capital. Join Shveta Mujumdar (Vice President of Corporate Development at Intuit), Andrew DSouza (Co-Founder and CEO of Clearco), Michele Romanow (Co-Founder and President of Clearco) and Best What Corporate VCs Want to Invest Let’s learn how to. Position your company and show us how you solve your customers’ biggest problems. Presented by Intuit.

TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session: Smart Tech

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) defends entrepreneurship and innovation and builds a vibrant global startup ecosystem in Taiwan. Twenty of the 40 promising TTA startups are announcing the latest innovations related to SmartTech. Presented by Taiwan Tech Arena.

Moore’s Law on Software Onboarding Time

For software companies, onboarding is the only barrier to scaling. For software buyers, the time it takes to adopt a product hinders innovation, regardless of industry. David Boskovic, CEO and co-founder of the super-growth startup Flatfile, details the basic economics of data exchange and how it is Moore’s law of software. One forecast: Boskovic predicts that onboarding time will be halved each year, driving exponential growth in software innovation over the next decade. Presented by Flatfile

Power Generation: The Next Frontier of American Business

In this session, we will explore the impact of smart electric mobility on the business and what the transition of commercial fleets to electricity will be. Host Chuck Nice will be joined by TechCrunch panelist Ford Pro CEO Tim Canis and long-time journalist engineer Sam Abuelsamide, who has turned from the automotive industry to the automotive industry. The essential car story blends with the discussion of sustainability and image to elaborate on the future of the topic.Presented by Ford

Accelerate direct sales business

The direct sales situation has accelerated exponentially over the past few years, making it an even more important way for brands to build customer relationships more than ever before. This is a new era in which brands need to understand the changing journeys of their customers and drive transformative business growth to prepare for: Join Google and Lenovo to understand key strategies for enabling business success and customer delight after 2022.Presented by google

Top Japanese startups launch exciting new technologies live

Top Japanese startups tout exciting new technologies! Please come to see the live JETRO pitch session at 1:00 pm on 9/23. Learn about the latest advances from Japan in areas such as environment, entertainment, wellness and fitness. Enterprises include AC Biode, AMATELUS, everblue, hemVR, NeuralX, PJP Eye, R’s KOSO, Samaria, SpoLive Interactive, and XPAND. Announcement by JETRO

Accelerate growth with agile market research throughout the product lifecycle

Conducting market research at each stage of the product life cycle is a key factor in successful product launch and sustainable growth in a highly competitive market. Traditional market research is costly and can require a dedicated team, but with agile market research software, everyone on your team can quickly get the insights they need. Join Momentive.ai to conduct your own market research, identify the types of products and features your users value most, gain insight into the competitive environment, and track brand awareness and changing perceptions over time. Learn how. Presented by Momentive.ai

How to Build a Remote First Engineering Culture

How do you build a culture with globally dispersed engineers? Marcelo Lebre, Remote COO and co-founder and former Vice President of Engineering at Unbabel, understands the challenges of expanding the international workforce of engineers better than anyone else. In this talk, Marcelo will show you how to adopt the remote-first mindset and how to grow a distributed team of engineers while preserving culture.Presented by remote

Expand your business and create value with a workforce everywhere

As startup founders grow, speed up, and increase potential exits, there is a rapid need for the flexibility of talent to implement lean, average market development strategies, as well as discrimination. It is becoming a factor of change. Join Insight Partners Hilary Gosher and Ivantis Melissa Puls to discuss with Upworks Tim Sanders how hybrid workers are the new cloud for revenue, value creation, and overall business acceleration. Presented by Upwork

How Netflix Saves Cybersecurity – Roundtable

Have you heard that membership is privileged? In fact, the membership economy has forever changed why and what to buy until we go to work. For many of us, the tools we buy at work are still tied to the old-fashioned ownership model. Millions of dollars spent on technology solutions and services tied to multi-year license agreements are effectively held hostage, regardless of product effectiveness. Especially in cybersecurity, the transactional nature of such purchases cannot keep up with the increased costs of breaches and the ease with which hacks can be carried out. Explain how membership (Netflix model) replaces ownership and leads to a whole new classification of cyber security defenses. Presented by Cyvatar

CISO2CISO: The Wrong Side of the Confusion-Round Table

Confusion is not always a good thing. Often we are afraid of it. We resist prioritizing even the necessary changes, fearing that the confusion it may bring will be more harmful than beneficial. Are we wrong? Are we right? Cyvatar co-founder and former global CISO Craig Goodwin and Alteryx CISO Billy Spears discuss both possibilities, considering ways to prioritize risk and confusion in the workplace. Presented by Cyvatar

Why can’t I stop ransomware? –Round table

This will be an open discussion with the participation of the audience on the challenges and consequences of the current approach to defending against ransomware attacks. Ransom hacking remains one of the most attractive and profitable threats, as REvil reappears on Labor Day weekend and ransomware attacks on schools and colleges are on the rise. .. Our open forums reveal ways to better fight malicious attackers and prevent successful execution of ransomware. Presented by Cyvatar

