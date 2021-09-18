With funding for PropTech exceeding $ 9 billion in 2021, Martian concrete and other innovations will be on the market.





Can Mars have a city thanks to Mars’ concrete?

Global push to find ways to profit from real estate surged even further earlier this year, with venture capital funding reaching $ 9.7 billion in the first six months of 2021. It exceeded $ 8.8 billion in the last six months. This is the largest amount ever, according to a recently released report by JLL Spark, a venture capital fund affiliated with global real estate services company JLL.

The JLL Report works with MIT Tech Tracker at the MITs Real Estate Innovation Lab to provide nearly 8,000 proptech companies worldwide that offer everything from how people buy, sell and sell real estate to innovations in building materials and methods. Track. This is where inventions such as concrete on Mars shook and manufacturers sought ways to build buildings on Mars. On Mars, the lack of water supply makes it difficult to make concrete. Martian concrete hardens in a much shorter time and relies on sulfur, which is highly resistant to corrosion. According to the report, it is currently used in unstructured applications on Earth.

Graphene reinforced concrete is another building innovation set to become popular because graphene is 100 times stronger than steel, but it is highly conductive and resistant to most gases and liquids. It is impervious.

New model for money

Another major impact of Proptechs, as JLL explains, is the way we have created new streams for revenue that will result in long-term growth in liquidity. The online trading platform has made it easier to build partial investment models with much lower entry thresholds, creating a whole new population of individuals who are actively looking for ways to invest outside the stock market. .. This significant cash inflow is one of the things that saved the industry during the recession as it opened up a pile of money that was previously difficult to access. If you do, the millions have been raised from the small amount of money that underpinned proptech.

Venture Capital Financing Begins to Support Late Companies

JLL / Crunchbase

Task

About 8,000 startups dedicated to influencing real estate wouldn’t exist without it. However, the very existence of this many companies presents the unique challenges of diverse needs across the industry. As this report shows, Proptech’s biggest challenge to profitability, not to mention the number of press releases sent daily, is to serve a sufficient number of audiences without wasting resources. Finding a way to extend the service. Customize.

This same vast opportunity presents another challenge when it comes to developing a common set of industry standards, a problem that appears in every aspect of real estate. The diversity embedded in real estate, whether it’s price disclosure, time to closure, office space requirements, environmentally friendly standards, and endless debates about whether to integrate multiple listing services. , Means to come up with a universal standard, an ongoing problem for proptech companies.

Also, real estate is not affected by the greater debate about privacy and data protection in the technical perspective. Many real estate startups continue to expand beyond geographic boundaries due to differences in data privacy laws. This hurdle can become even more problematic as stricter legislation and growing skepticism from the public are at the forefront. Therefore, it must be the proptech company that adapts, not the other way around.

future

Despite these challenges, there is no shortage of funding and momentum for Proptech’s outlook. The merger and acquisition already hit a record high of $ 21 billion in activity in 2020, but promises to exceed that in 2021, with $ 18 billion already on the books in the first half of this year. This activity is biased towards late-growth companies. This suggests that placing multiple businesses under one roof is one way to meet the challenges of a wide range of needs. With so many opportunities in real estate, young and hungry startups will continue to emerge. The profit is there. Therefore, when it comes to Proptech, no stones, bricks, data points, or sulfur-reinforced concrete are left untouched.

Visit here to download the full report.

