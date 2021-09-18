Overwatch League VP John Specter makes a major switch to Overwatch 2 next year in the “Wide Open” final





Most Overwatch League fans know John Specter from his regular cameo in the league’s video updates. He uses a whiteboard full of plans and a twisted fake script to spice up the season. In fact, as Vice President of the League, he collaborated with a wide team of experts to host this year’s Grand Finale, rolling towards the start date of Season 5, April 2022, and in the early build of Overwatch 2. Confirmed to be played.

Prior to the playoffs of the Overwatch League season starting at 6 pm CST on September 21, Specter sits with Dot Esport, winning last year, how to shape the future, and a widespread post-season competition. We talked about what the place would look like. .. He was open to (many) how professional players would see Overwatch 2 in Hawaii, but he can’t see or deny if he actually has the script.

How do you think the 2021 season has progressed compared to 2020?

Specter: In my mind, I divide 2020 into two parts. The part before the 2020 pandemic and the part after the pandemic. Comparing the post-pandemic stage of 2020 with what we were able to do this year, I think we have made a really big step forward. I’m really proud of this team, but it took me a couple of weeks to rebuild the entire plan for the 2020 season along the way. It has been shown in several ways. It was a great achievement to be able to safely finish the season and win the championship.

This year, the team had a proper off-season to do all the planning work for 2021. This means you can do everything you think you’re showing every day at this year’s show, including updating the overall tone of the league. , Update broadcast graphics to make your desk look better.

Looking at the number of viewers, there is some evidence in the pudding. The big event at this year’s tournament will literally double the number of viewers last year. I’m really proud of how things went. Of course, we need to finish the season well, but I think it’s great so far.

How have the recent sponsorship changes affected the season?

We continue to work closely with our partners and there were generally many pivots in the postseason. Going back a few months ago, the plan we really wanted was to have thousands of fans at Galen Center in LA because we had to go to Hawaii and because of the pandemic situation. It was that. It is literally driven entirely by health and safety considerations above all else.

Looking at the types of ways partners are activated, they often [related to] With live audiences and big arena signs, I didn’t have that opportunity this year anyway. The focus of the playoffs and finals is how to end the season as strongly as possible, get the best viewers of the year and provide a great show to fans around the world, but in a safe and compliant way.

What was the timeline that decided to have Overwatch 2 next season for next year?

In particular, it’s been a lot of work in the last two months to work with development team partners to build what Ill describes as an incredibly complex puzzle. Whenever you try to move something from Overwatch to an early build of Overwatch 2, it’s complicated in itself, but it deals with the newly resurrected pandemic, travel and immigrants, and some season plans. The types of important elements of are as follows.

I think it reflects what we have done, and this reflects the approach we have taken in a pandemic in general. [doing] We will do our best to maintain flexibility. I think we really started to feel better when we had one or two tournaments in 2021 between spring and summer. With that in mind, this year’s thinking is going well, and the timeline looks like this: What do you want to make next year? How can I successfully transition to start using Overwatch 2 when it becomes possible?

Given the ongoing uncertainty about what the world will look like, we have done our best to remain fairly flexible.If you think about it later, it’s probably [caused] Some of the bad phone games that led to what I call false alarms from some people about the Overwatch League 2022 season. Instead, the league is trying to remain flexible, considering different options and making no decisions. There are no 2022 seasons or other absurd and sensational headlines.

All the while, we used pencils to pull out a variety of options and plans, primarily next year. We were looking for ways to work as closely as possible with our development team partners to solve next year’s problems.

How do you think the 5 to 5 change will affect players and staff?

Going back to the story when we first unveiled the 5v5 transition, one of our goals was to give players and staff the right amount of time to plan and adapt to that reality. Not only one of the other loud feedbacks, especially one from some of the more competitive communities of the game, but also professional players, this seems really interesting and cool, but I also want to see I think. What can professionals do with this?

I really spent the last few months towards the moment I just announced yesterday. In the Grand Final, I had the chance to play a professional player match 5-5 on one of the new pushmaps.

[Next week]Once each team is excluded from the playoffs, they will be able to set up at the University of Hawaii and begin some playtests of their 5v5 experience. We are collecting feedback from professional players about it. I was planning to broadcast only one complete 5 to 5 exhibition map with the pros, but I also had the opportunity to report on my professional experience. How did you go, what did you like, and how was your feedback?

What’s the change so far in your personal favorite Overwatch 2?

I’ve been playing Reinhardt a lot lately, so I’m excited about some of the ones I showed off in the last public stream. [of Overwatch 2].. The changes to Charge and Firestrike are really cool for Rein players, so Im is excited about it. It’s on my list and I’m looking forward to seeing what professionals can do with some of these tweaks.

Finally, which two teams are there in the Grand Final?

[laughs] You cannot take a public position to support one team more than another.

Leaks the script, John.

To be honest, what I’m most excited about considering these finals is that they’re truly wider than ever in four years.

In Season 1, NYXL lost, but they actually succeeded in losing.And in Season 2, you got the upper hand [San Francisco] Shock and its competition [Vancouver] Titan who was active all year round. By the midpoint of the season, I knew I would see Shock vs. Titans at the end of everything. Last year, Shock managed to stay on top. It was cool, but again, they were the best team in the world. [other than] Maybe Shanghai Dragons, throughout the season. Your playoffs and finals are still great and fun to watch, but in a way they’re like a coronation.

This year, from my point of view, and from people who are far smarter than me about this in our team, any of these eight teams can make a big difference and win. Seeing that this year, we’ve already played four of these tournaments and had three different winners.A few months ago we told you we were going to get Dallas [Fuel] Again in the final, Shanghai vs. these two teams are the best. But I don’t know it anymore. The gladiator looked great in the countdown cup, the fusion started to get hot at just the right time. Washington, if they could shake some of the contradictions, they seemed incredible in the play-in to send Houston. I really don’t know, and it excites me incredibly.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

