How National Laboratories Stimulate Startup Pipelines with Ready-to-Use Innovations for Commercialization





Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have innovated a better way to turn biomass into fuel through a single-step chemical conversion. The present invention is one of many inventions available for licensing. (PNNL Photo / Andrea Star)

Take a look at the list of technologies offered by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and welcome entrepreneurs who have a circle to create a business but lack innovation.

With a $ 1.1 billion budget for research and development, government-sponsored facilities have produced publicly available scientific advances for licensing and commercialization over the past 55 years. In the last two decades alone, the Richland, Washington-based lab has issued more than 700 intellectual property licenses to everyone, from startup founders to divisions of Fortune 500 companies.

Currently available technologies include:

Petroleum Production Super Microbial Liver Disease High Performance Battery Biomarker Silicon-Carbon Composite Safer Hydropower Dam to Create Sustainable Transport Fuel Software to Help Power Grid Operators Prevent and Manage Outages Fitbit for fish in search of

Beyond the discovery stage, PNNL has the infrastructure to support the technology transfer process. Based in Seattle, Sara Hunt is one of six commercialization managers working in the lab, bringing new technologies to the wider world.

Sarah Hunt, Commercialization Manager, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL Photo)

This Q & A caught up with Hunt about PNNL’s role in building a startup pipeline and Lab’s efforts to make it easier for companies to commercialize new technologies. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

GeekWire: What role does PNNL and 16 other US Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories play in technology development?

Hunt: Research generally done in national laboratories is a high-risk, high-paying type of technology. Perhaps they were making scientific discoveries that were more risky than the industry and certainly some entrepreneurs wanted. So was its early catalyst in its scientific discovery process.

GW: How is the road from the lab bench to pitching to the enterprise?

Hunt: We monitor the research being done in the lab and spend a lot of time engaging with the industry. It’s the perfect sweet spot to work with science, industry, and law.

Once you have identified your invention internally, find out what market opportunities there are. What are the viable routes to deploy this? Who are your major potential partners? Next, we’ve put together a commercialization plan for the technology, including marketing outreach engagement with potential end users.

GW: There are several programs to facilitate technology transfer, including an exploratory license agreement for $ 1,000. Can you explain what it is?

Hunt: We wanted to make the innovations in these labs more accessible to entrepreneurs and start-ups, so exploratory licenses create licenses for commissioning technology.We made it in the last year [essentially] It’s inexpensive, so you’ll have six months to access information, talk to researchers, and do market and technical due diligence without paying high license fees.

I got a lot of great feedback [on the program].. It was recognized and received an award from the Federal Institutes Consortium.

GW: What kind of support does PNNL provide to companies that are more advanced in the process?

Hunt: For the royalties we receive and part of our lab-led research budget, we will reinvest in further demonstration and development of promising technologies. If the company came to me and said, “This is amazing.” We got a research license, but we were still trying to figure out x, y, z. Or can it be reduced to this performance or this cost? Internal investments can be made to mitigate the risks of these technologies for commercialization opportunities.

DOE also has a variety of programs, including the Technology Commercialization Fund. Each year, DOE funds $ 20 to $ 30 million in programs across the lab, which is a direct cost burden. If a company is interested in a technology, DOE will provide a 50% cost match with that technology to assist in further research into that technology.

GW: What do you enjoy about helping launch these technologies?

Hunt: The ultimate in seeing what you think of when you get a license and drop a kid on your way to work, just an idea in someone’s head, and see it actually roll out as a commercial product. Goals or services are so much fun.

