Research Triangle Farm Signs Contract with Air Force Venture Unit> Air Force Technology Transfer and Transition> Success Story





WPAFB-

Contract type: Partnership brokerage contract

Partner Name: RTI Innovation Advisor

Over the last 50 years, RTI Innovation Advisors have helped expand the innovation perspective of hundreds of companies, foundations, and federal agencies. RTI Innovation Advisors bring rigor and clarity to the innovation process through technical agility, innovation expertise, and a collaborative approach.

“We focus on providing insights, strategic consulting and accelerating technology to the market, wherever the organization is in the innovation process,” said Adam Klich, RTI’s innovation advisor. I am. “RTI Innovation Advisors amplifies the impact on client innovation.”

As a business unit of RTI International, an independent global research institute with approximately 6,000 staff, Innovation Advisors have access to a variety of technology experts and innovative leaders with extensive industry experience. “When clients work with us, they leverage our interdisciplinary team and RTI’s vast resources and networking expertise: 250 disciplines, hundreds of industry specialists, and decades. “Collaboration across the board,” Klichi outlines. “We all work with our clients to define challenges and opportunities, explore possibilities, expand knowledge and enable innovation.”

RTI Innovation Advisors help clients transform their insights into new products, services and technologies that have a meaningful impact on business and people. They provide clients with the knowledge and tools they need to make creative decisions that move organizations and humanity forward, allowing them to make a difference and coordinate their efforts for meaningful results. “We are dedicated to solving the problems of innovation-driven government missions by designing innovation programs, creating technology solutions, and finding market partners,” added Klich. ..

One of their latest clients is a US Air Force venture unit called AFC Cyber ​​Warx, which is based near Colorado Springs at the US Air Force Academy. RTI Innovation Advisors has been partnering with AF CyberWorx for over a year after signing the Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) in 2020.

Klich states that his company’s role is to support AFC CyberWorx’s joint event to bring together government and industry partners to solve evil problems. RTI Innovation Advisors act as industry liaisons and are responsible for identifying, hiring and managing industry participation in specific cyber-related technology events.

“In 2020, innovative big and small with features that enable secure remote access to different levels of sensitive data to support AF CyberWorx and other Pentagon stakeholders. It brought a company, “Klich said. “Currently, in 2021, we helped design an event focused on electromagnetic spectrum capabilities, including 5G. Given the dynamic environment of our innovation efforts, we are looking for industry partners to attend the event. It took two weeks. The proven scouting process and agility allowed us to identify more than 150 companies, 28 of whom were able to support the event, most of them small and non-traditional. It was something. “

As with any business collaboration, the organization has determined the desired outcome and impact of the contract. As Klich explains in detail, there are several layers to this concept. “First, the mission of RTI Innovation Advisors is to help organizations develop new products, services and technologies that have a meaningful impact on business and humans. Our group is also human for problem solving. A big advocate for the use of central design methodologies. AF CyberWorx uses human-centric design methods to bring together truly smart people from government, academia, and industry to solve difficult problems. I am aiming for. “

“Therefore, our goal of solving problems and enabling innovation through design thinking is strongly consistent. We believe that both organizations expect the same success results. In the ecosystem. Build stronger partnerships, bring together good people to avoid evil problems, increase opportunities for non-traditional organizations to engage in DoD, and enable organizations to create solutions that help them enhance their capabilities. Of the Air Force. “

Since this is the first PIA signed by RTI International, we have learned a lot about working within this agreement and understanding the needs and solutions of DoD cyberspace. Klich sees this PIA as a great opportunity to expand RTI’s network both within the Pentagon and within non-traditional technology and service developers. As he explains, they now have a “broader Rolodex” of non-traditional companies with the ability to solve cyber challenges that clients have access to for future projects. “Our approach complements the Air Force’s efforts to invest in innovative organizations, work with private sector partners, and accelerate results,” he adds. “Like the Air Force, our group embraces excellence and integrity, among other values, in solving our clients’ greatest innovation challenges.”

Less than two months after joining the PIA, I had an unexpected problem with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Events that were previously planned as “face-to-face” had to be redesigned as virtual experiences. However, as the company is accustomed to doing most of its work in global organizations virtually, it can leverage its expertise to help AF CyberWorx pivot workshops and events into virtual environments. I was able to. “The face-to-face event provided a richer collaborative experience and helped us get to know the participants better, but the virtual event achieved the project’s goals,” Klich reveals.

This PIA using AF CyberWorx is recent, but RTI Innovation Advisors have been supporting government innovation since the mid-1960s, when they were awarded one of NASA’s first technology transfer agreements. .. Although they are still in partnership with NASA, their work in this area is now not only with multiple branches of the Department of Defense, but also with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Justice Department (NIJ), and the National Institutes of Health. Laboratory (NIH), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and other hosts.

“In addition to working with the government, we also provide advisory services to corporate and university clients,” says Klichi. “This understanding of the corporate, government, and academia world helps to understand the perspectives of all stakeholders within the innovation ecosystem, especially when conversations move to dual-use.”

For the past decade, RTI Innovation Advisors have provided diversification services (dual use) to US manufacturers funded by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OEA) to maintain a strong defense industry. I’ve been doing it. A base for both war and peace eras. Through that work, the team has helped hundreds of SMEs diversify into new markets for existing products and features.

To find out more about RTI Innovation Advisors, or find innovative solutions that meet your needs and goals, visit the company’s website (https://rtiinnovationadvisors.org/) or email ([email protected]). Please contact me at.

Partnership brokerage agreements are offered through the Air Force Institute’s Technology Transfer and Transition (T3) Program Office, enabling long-term partnerships between federal laboratories and state, local, or related non-profit organizations. , Promote technology transfer. Transition between federal and non-federal agencies. A comprehensive suite of T3 mechanisms for partnering with industry and academia is offered through the office. For information on how to partner with the T3 program, please visit https://www.aft3.af.mil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aft3.af.mil/Success-Stories/Article/2780436/research-triangle-firm-enters-agreement-with-air-force-venture-unit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos