The $ 175 million commitment will help launch the UWMadison School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, and support the transformation mission.





Eric Iverson, CEO of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, speaks to the crowd.Photo: Bryce Richter

UW Alum and former Chairman of Cisco Systems, John Mogridge, will speak at an event at the School of Computers, Data and Information Sciences.Photo: Bryce Richter

Participants review the proposed 3D model of the building.Photo: Bryce Richter

Eric Wilcots, Dean of the University of Letters & Science, praised the launch of CDIS.Photo: Bryce Richter

“This is a future core investment for the university, as these disciplines permeate and change in all other disciplines,” said Prime Minister Rebecca Blank.Photo: Bryce Richter

Missy Hughes, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, talks about the financial backing of the CDIS initiative.Photo: Bryce Richter

WARF Digital Communications Coordinator Christine Najdowski (left) speaks with Research Assistant Bengisu Cagiltay (right) at a computer science robot demonstration during the event.Photo: Brycerichter

Participants will watch the video during the CDIS launch event.Photo: Bryce Richter

Eric Wilcots, Dean of the University of Letters & Science, was keen on launching CDIS.Photo: Bryce Richter

Tom Erikson, founding director of the Department of Computers, Data and Information Science (CDIS), speaks in a video recorded during the event.Photo: Bryce Richter

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, Professor and Chairman of the School of Computer Science, talks about the potential of the proposed new building.Photo: Bryce Richter

Wisconsin Senator Dan Feyen will speak during the launch.Photo: Bryce Richter

A 3D model of the proposed building.Photo: Bryce Richter

The new computer, data and informatics building is in the middle of the campus.

Rendering of the interior of the planned CDIS building. Image courtesy of Kahler Slater and LMN Architects

The courtyard of the CDIS building will be a new campus space for connectivity and collaboration at UW Madison. Image courtesy of Kahler Slater and LMN Architects

The University of Wisconsin-Madisons Computer, Data and Information Sciences announces a unique and positive collaboration focused on the intersection of technology and humanity, announcing $ 175 million in private investment and raising another $ 50 million And start the effort to establish a new beacon. Wisconsin high-tech housed in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of the campus.

CDIS integrates UWMadisons’ high-ranking computer science and statistics departments with an information school. The new facility will be the hub of Wisconsin’s bustling technology ecosystem, facilitating academic research, supporting the interests of fast-growing students, and hosting collaboration with industry and community partners. Designed to be the most sustainable building on campus, the new facility will also focus on building a more comprehensive and diverse technical community.

The School of Computer Science, Data and Information Science is where our faculty and students shape the way technology influences and enriches our lives. UWMadison President Rebecca Blank said this is a central future investment for the university as these disciplines are influencing and changing all other disciplines. Fortunately, with the support of visionary graduates John and Tasia Moogridge, and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, a partner who spreads the influence of UWMadison’s ideas around the world, for important work at the school. I built a new house.

A $ 125 million commitment from Morgridges, of which $ 50 million is in the form of challenge grants, offering one-on-one matches and other generous people recognizing the importance of CDIS missions. Raising an additional $ 50 million from donors, WARF and UWMadison will use these funds to build a new 300,000-square-foot home for schools. The gift was unveiled today at an event at the Discovery Building, which is over 300 blocks on Orchard Street from the planned CDIS building location.

This is an investment in UWMadison and the University of Wisconsin that will help secure their position in our shared future, and John Mogridge, who graduated from UWMadison in 1955, is a board member of Cisco Systems. Meeting. Tasia and I hope our commitment will help others see the transformational potential of this project and bring it to the finish line.

Private funding for the building, which also houses the High-throughput Computing Center, the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute, and the Faculty of Biostatistics and Medical Informatics, will begin in 2023 and accelerate construction expected to be completed by the end of 2024. increase.

Erik Iverson, CEO of WARF, a non-profit foundation that provides patents, licensing and technology development for UW Madison’s research, is excited to join the partner today to enter a new era in UW computer, data and information science. .. We are together because we share the vision of this campus, which catalyzes technology, with the forces that shape society. The mix of disciplines of schools and their innovative new facilities enables intellectual conflicts that further drive innovation.

According to Tom Ericsson, founding director of CDIS, veteran technology entrepreneur and graduate of UWMadison’s electrical and computer engineering, that vision provides a competitive advantage across the industry and entrepreneurship. And drive innovative pursuits, both scientifically and humanely.

Society uses data and technology in every aspect of the industry, from medicine to engineering to agriculture, and in our personal lives. According to Ericsson, students and faculty in virtually every discipline need digital skills to establish new table stakes in higher education institutions. CDIS helps students combine the power of digital science with the almost unparalleled breadth of UW Madison’s acclaimed education and research programs.

The school will strengthen its ability to tackle major challenges in data-rich sciences such as climate science, physics, and astronomy, and is a professor of astronomy, offering advanced digital programs offered by CDIS and many CDIS. The complementary academic field you are looking for. The transformative power of CDIS lies at the intersection of computing and data with the humanities and social sciences. This is how UWMadison distinguishes itself among our peers.

The CDIS 3 unit currently houses more than 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students studying software design, robotics, machine learning, cybersecurity, information retrieval, and more. Computer science majors alone have increased from 200 to 2,000 over the last decade, with more than 40% matching computer science with double or triple majors that push computer science into a workforce with the various abilities needed. ..

It’s clear that our undergraduates understand the importance of incorporating computing, data, and information into education. These are the skills that are sought after in all sectors today, says Wilcots. Impressive is that so many students have already chosen to combine their majors in the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences with computer science and data science. By focusing CDIS on the University of Letters & Science, students can create a combination of these innovative majors and prepare for their future careers.

CDIS program graduates are sought after in every industry, and Madisons is gaining increasing attention as a technology hub. The Brookings Institute and Information Technology and Innovation Foundation put Madison at the top of the list of growth centers for technology innovation in 2019, emphasizing the importance of skilled worker innovation and concentration created by being drawn to the UW Madison. bottom. LinkedIn recently named Madison one of the top cities in the country for its growth in technology-related work during a pandemic.

In a CDIS collaborative study, how social media shapes and reveals the direction of public opinion, how data can help enhance clinical trials, and how visually impaired people interact with data. We are already investigating the development of ultra-high resolution, long-range 3D to help. Imaging.

Ericsson says he focused on the future that connects what’s happening now with what’s next. With the generous support of Morgridges and WARF, the campus’s technical corridor will be completed and Madison will be further established as the country’s next major innovation center. The interdisciplinary uniqueness and popularity of our program drives economic growth across the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wisc.edu/175-million-commitment-helps-launch-uw-madison-school-of-computer-data-information-sciences-support-transformative-mission/

