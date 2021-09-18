A small Corvallis tech company sells for a whopping $ 514 million





Inpria, a small Corvallis company, has helped manufacture state-of-the-art computer chips with its technology, which was sold for $ 514 million on Friday.

The purchaser is JSR Corp. A Japanese semiconductor materials company called, which already has a significant presence in Oregon, including the new $ 100 million Hillsboro plant. However, Impria, a spin-out of Oregon State University’s chemistry department in 2007, says it will keep Corvallis running and run it separately from the Hillsboro and Beaverton JSR sites.

Inpria employs only 50 or 45 people in Oregon. The huge amount paid by JSR reflects the surge in demand for semiconductors amid a global supply shortage, and chip makers are looking for new technologies that can improve computing performance.

Andrew Grenville, CEO of Inpria, said Friday that this time of year is perfect given where technology is and where products are on the market.

Inprias’ research enhances a new manufacturing technique called extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV). This allows chip makers to imprint small patterns when making computer chips.

EUV has been delayed for decades due to technical obstacles, but has become the mainstream technology used by cutting-edge chip makers in the last few years. For example, Intel is relying on EUV to help the company overcome a series of manufacturing setbacks and resume the pace of deploying more advanced chips.

EUV is essential for the latest generation of computer chips that require smaller capabilities to continue to improve computing power while increasing energy efficiency. EUV manufacturing tools are huge, about the size of a school bus, and cost well over $ 100 million per vehicle.

Imprias photosensitive materials, called metal oxide photoresists, work with EUV equipment to achieve small features with few defects. Corvallis said it could enter the global market on Friday’s sale.

In an interview on Friday, JSR Micro President Marks Rezak has decades of experience expanding innovation by leveraging quality systems to produce large quantities of high value materials to customers.

Inpria spun out of the Department of Chemistry at Oregon State University in 2007, raising $ 76 million in investment, including $ 31 million last year. Its backers included JSR and many of the world’s largest chip makers such as Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Hynix.

Oregon said Friday that it maintained a small position in Imprima and worked with the technology licensing business to provide the school’s Advanced Technology Manufacturing Laboratory with lab space and production facilities.

According to Glenville, this has been a long, productive and highly profitable partnership. The core team and many of the people we’ve added to the team over the years have come out of OSU.

Oregon said its non-disclosure agreement with Imprima prohibits disclosure of the size of shares, which would normally be a public record. The university said the proceeds from the spinout would be evenly distributed among the inventor, other research in Oregon, and programs that support entrepreneurship and innovation.

Chip technology is one of Oregon’s largest industries, with 60% of the state’s annual exports accounting for $ 15 billion. Intel is the state’s largest corporate employer, with 21,000 employees in factories, laboratories, and offices in Washington County.

Oregon’s chip sector is growing rapidly amid a global shortage of electronics. Intel completed a $ 3 billion expansion of its D1X research plant in Hillsboro early next year, equipment maker Lam Research has just announced plans for a new plant in Sherwood, and Hitachi is building a new engineering facility in Hillsboro. increase.

Earlier this week, factory supplier Edwards opened a 5,000-square-foot lab at the Hillsboro site, adding to a facility that already employs more than 300 people.

This article has been updated with comments from Impria and JSR.

