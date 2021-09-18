Sony’s subsidiary manufactures PS5 SSDs that are out of your reach





Nextorage, a subsidiary of Sony, has released the best SSD for PS5 (via Tom’s Hardware). It has a heatsink (Sony says it’s a must), and there are 1TB and 2TB varieties at speeds far beyond Sony’s recommendations. There is enough storage for the game. catch? It’s a bit expensive, not available in the US, and despite the manufacturer’s partnership with Sony, there doesn’t seem to be an official PlayStation-approved stamp.

Nextorage describes it as a Sony group company specializing in the memory storage solutions business, and its NEM-PA SSD has all boxes checked for PlayStation 5 compatibility. When Drive news was first reported, it seemed like a solution to the current turmoil associated with expanding PS5s storage. Indeed, the Nextorages drive looks like a perfect fit. Gigazine has actually tested one and says that not only is it as fast as the console’s internal SSD (at least in terms of game load times), but the NEM-PA fits in a PS5s slot … well, that’s it. For it as made.

It looks nice, but why was it tested by Nextorage? Image: Nextorage

However, nothing is perfect and simple in life, so some caveats need to be addressed. One is that SSDs don’t seem to be sold outside Japan. Nothing was found from Nextorage on AmazonUS, Newegg, or B & H. Secondly, considering the list price in Japan, the 1TB model is listed for 36,444 yen (about 330 US dollars), so it seems that it is not so profitable. By the way, one of the top picks for the PS5 SSD is the WD Black SN850, whose 1TB version is on sale at the same Japanese store for 29,540 yen, or about US $ 270.

This expensive SSD doesn’t seem to be available outside Japan

Despite Nextorage being a Sony subsidiary, the PlayStation team doesn’t necessarily seem to have been heavily involved in the SSD. (Still careful, Sony’s role seems to be closer to that of a co-owner. Digitimes reports that Phison Electronics currently owns a 49% stake in the company, which is Nextorages. This is a fact about the page.) Nextorage posted a YouTube video that mentions it. It is an SSD used in PS5, but the description says as follows.

Performance on PlayStation 5 has been tested by Nextorage.

It is not a product developed under the Sony Interactive Entertainment licensing program. Not all game titles are guaranteed to be compatible and performant.

This is one of the two product images of the Yodobashi Store. If you look closely, you will find a PS5 reference.Image: Yodobashi / Next Large

It goes without saying that Nextorage hasn’t tied this SSD to the PS5. The product page has a section on how to install the drive on the console and a section on how you can use it to hold your PlayStation games. But for those of us who want Sony to simplify the PS5 storage situation, this isn’t the case, at least until Sony stamps the PlayStation with approval and plans a global release.

There seems to be no reason to buy this drive more than any other drive (unless it is in stock and desperate). We recommend that you check the PS5 SSD Buyer Guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/17/22680257/sony-nextorage-ssd-ps5-japan-nem-pa-playstation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos