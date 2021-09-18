Palo Alto’s house, reportedly related to Google’s Larry Page, burns





A $ 11 million real estate home in Palo Alto, California, reportedly associated with Google co-founder Larry Page, was destroyed in three warnings on Tuesday.

A neighbor told Palo Alto Online that the property on Bryant Street in the upscale area of ​​Old Palo Alto was “owned by Google co-founder Larry Page or Google itself.” The late Apple CEO Steve Jobs owned a house in the neighborhood of a lush mansion.

The Palo Alto Fire Department said in a statement that when firefighters arrived at the scene after 8 pm, three sides of the two-story house were in flames.

“In addition, the fire flames threatened a tall tree on one side of the structure,” the agency said.

Palo Alto Online reported that the fire affected the back unit of the main home with a long driveway. Firefighters immediately contained the flames and stopped burning the primary structure.

When the fire broke out and two firefighters were slightly injured, the department told The Daily Beast that no one was on the premises.

After the fire was extinguished, images shared by the house department showed that the structure was still standing, but completely charred. Neighbor Rebecca Eisenberg took a video footage of the fire and posted it on Facebook.

According to Santa Clara County Councilor, the house is worth $ 10.99 million. The LLC listed as homeowner has the same address as the Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation on the page. A business search on the California Secretary of State’s website revealed.

The fire was reported by someone who saw the flames in the house with a security camera, the agency said. The cause of the flame is under investigation.

Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments on this story.

