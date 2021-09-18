Nintendo Switch may get a new controller, N64 is rumored





We hope that whatever the new controller is, these nasty drift issues will not occur.Photo: Nintendo

If you’ve been using Twitter lately, you may have noticed that people thinking about the nature of the mysterious game controller application that Nintendo just submitted to the Federal Communications Commission are turning gear. Most people seem to think it’s related to the rumored future expansion of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Let’s start from the beginning. Earlier this month, Nintendo insider and leaker Nate the Hate sparked rumors that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games would be available on the Nintendo Switch online service. Eurogamer later confirmed this speculation, saying that other retro platforms are also heading for NSO. As a result, people assume that Game Boy Advance games are also included on the card.

But this week, Nate the Hate claimed that not only were Game Boy and Game Boy Color games definitely participating in Nintendo’s subscription service, but Nintendo 64 games were also migrating to NSO. And on the 16th, Twitter user Samus Hunter2 noticed that Nintendo had just submitted some game controller-related application to the FCC.

The description does not explicitly mention the Nintendo Switch, but all console peripheral model numbers share the prefix HAC. This is also included in the new filing. Unfortunately, the part of the FCC filing that reveals the product details is hidden. And while there’s nothing particularly spectacular to collect from a handful of currently readable PDFs, it hasn’t stopped hardcore Nintendo fans enthusiastic about predicting what this apparent controller is.

Axios reporter (and former Kotaku EIC) Stephen Totilo, who combines the fact that some Nintendo product anniversaries are approaching with a great deal of speculation, said the NSO’s third anniversary is September 18th and the N64 is September 29th. He said he would celebrate the 25th anniversary of the day. It’s like starting to understand why people are expecting retro-related NSO news. On his side, Jack Parsons, founding editor of Loot Pots, is convinced that the new hardware mentioned in the filing is likely to be associated with the new NSO product. Nate the Hate also believes that as the service expands its content offering, the price of its subscription service is imminent.

So where does all this speculation leave us? If the Nintendo 64 on NSO rumors are backed up, it’s easy to imagine that the game controller submitted to the FCC is actually a replica N64 controller for use on the Switch. Of course, all speculation. It may be another Joy-Con. In any case, there seems to be an enthusiastic call from Nintendo Direct in either September or October. That’s usually when Nintendo has it. Given the convergence of multiple anniversaries, Nintendo will captivate fans and eventually spill tea.

