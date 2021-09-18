The $ Trillion Future of Waters Relies on Today’s Fresh Venture Capital Thinking





David Lynch is the co-founder and CEO of Klir, a water operating system.

The world’s first sign is to become a Green Tech entrepreneur.

Kara Swisher, a New York Times columnist and global technology trend watcher, made this prediction last year.

And today, I predict that this person will be an investor in water. It’s not a space. It’s not e-commerce. It’s not information technology. Not FinTech. water.

But to fulfill its destiny as a VC-supported sector, where water produces signs within a decade, important work must be done.

Establish water as a software business

There is a general misconception that water is a simple problem that can be fixed with proper hardware, infrastructure upgrades, or mechanical fixes. In reality, water is a more subtle issue, requiring an ambitious combination of technology and software to mitigate, innovate and modernize the sector.

VCs, in particular, are witnessing here by investing in SaaS-oriented ventures and software applications that address both spectacular innovation and reinvention, as well as highly human issues such as water safety, rarity, and drinkability. We are ready to lead.

Current Situation: Trillions of dollars are spent on infrastructure upgrades, and billions of dollars are flowing from VC companies to the illustrious elements of ESG that raise investor ego and have a reasonable level of social impact. ..

Potential Futures: Significant ROI in water, life-saving innovations, and great potential for career-defining advances. To do that, VCs need to focus on discovering (and financing) software-powered solutions with ambitious market development strategies.

Improving the role of water in a decade of climate

Obvious venture Andrew Beebe clearly labeled the 2020s as a decade of climate.

Beebe believes that VC companies doing business today in the climate-free arena are actively missing out on investment opportunities that are not only alive in the past, but also life-sustaining innovations (and I). Agree with him).

Frankly, climate technology provides VCs with a rare opportunity to name themselves in the short term and contribute to a sustainable future. This global move by VCs to climate change also has a leading role in water. And with this transition, investors don’t have to reinvent the wheel at all. In fact, traditional software and technology ventures, as well as the funding infrastructure in place to invest in flashy climate technology start-ups, can be applied to water.

In the process, VC needs to do its best. Maximize the potential of the Waters market by applying case studies and examples from other confusing sectors such as healthcare (ZocDoc), telecom (Apple, Slack, Zoom) and payments (Stripe, Plaid, Venmo). Pull out. ..

Realize the true connection of water

Water is a generally regulated and fragmented market.

Water is also the basis of the sectors that drive the global economy, from transportation, electricity, health care and agriculture. It is secretly connected to industries such as chip manufacturing, oncology and tourism. Almost every sector in operation today has use cases (or more).

Common to these industries is the global demand for sustainable, reliable and safe access to water.

In the case of VCs, the basic reliance on water (shared by humanity) offers the opportunity to invest in solutions and innovations that offer human benefits and millions of dollars in return for investment.

In addition, there are countless ways to innovate in water use, recycling, distribution and application to sectors from agriculture to medicine. Each has the potential to turn early VCs into foresight.

It won’t be more global than water

According to Beebe, the decarbonization of the world economy is a transformation equivalent to the digitization of the previous economy.

Id adds that he was in the midst of a global shift from innovations that support some to innovations that support all but the tail of this shift. The inherently global nature of water serves as a potentially transformative and life-enriching market that is worth exploring for both innovators and investors.

And there is the money side.

The world’s first sign may be to make a strategic and early investment in water innovation to appreciate it. They may invest in Waters First Unicorn or lead the company to a glorious position as founder, board member, or C-suite executive.

Anyway, water is an industry that begs for destruction, innovation and reinvention. VC is poised to lead the water transition from the legacy fragmented market to the software-powered industry, creating household names from early investors and bringing a bright future to everyone else. increase.

