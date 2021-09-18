Apple and Google remove Navalny voting app to appease Russia





When voting for the Russian House of Representatives or the House of Representatives began on Friday, Google and Apple quietly pulled a troubled dissident voting app from their app store. This is, in particular, the latest in a series of concessions Apple has made to the Kremlin, and it seems likely that the demand will be even more aggressive from here.

As the tech industry works on how to deal with many complex human rights and security issues, the incident is an unpleasant compromise and the increasingly brave of authoritarian governments that many tech companies make to do business in a particular region. Emphasized the demands.

The Kremlin has pressured Apple and Google to shut down the voting app for weeks, threatening fines and even accusing businesses of illegal election intervention. Created by fellow imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, he provides recommendations across each of Russia’s 225 constituencies for candidates with the best shots to defeat the dominant United Russia party in each race. bottom. Voting is open until the weekend, but the app is no longer available for download and misleading scammers apps are starting to pop up instead.

The council said in a statement that Apple would comply with the removal request after representatives of two tech companies met with officials from the Russian Federation on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Those who knew Google’s decision to remove the app said Russian authorities threatened certain Google employees with serious criminal accusations and prosecutions, forcing the company to do so.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment from WIRED. Google declined to comment.

Removing the Navalny app from the store is a shameful act of political censorship, Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov tweeted Friday. Zhdanov also tweeted a screenshot of an email from Apple to the creators of the voting app, describing Navalny’s opposition and its supporters as radicals, and the app contains content that is illegal in Russia. He said he was.

Apple is also reported today in Russia to disable the new iCloud private relay feature that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity to counter mass surveillance. This service is currently available in beta, but Apple does not offer it in countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Belarus for “regulatory reasons”. But it was launched in Russia.

The actions Russia has taken against voting apps are part of a larger trend. In April, iPhones and other iOS devices sold in Russia added additional steps to the setup process, requiring users to install a list of apps from Russian developers. The app is not pre-installed and users can choose not to download the app, but Apple has made changes as a concession to Russian law.

And Russia is not alone in making increasingly restrictive demands. In addition to the Great Firewall, the Chinese government is how international technology companies operate domestically, including the requirement to run all foreign services on servers in China owned by Chinese cloud companies. We have had important management over the years. India is also increasingly forcing international technology companies such as Twitter and Facebook to compromise on privacy. But something very political, like removing the voting guide app, is a disturbing and dangerous new frontier.

The episode happened shortly after Apple’s other controversy over the company’s plans to scan child sexual abuse material directly on users’ iPhones and iPads, as well as iCloud. Apple postponed the project after privacy and security advocates claimed that such services could be abused by foreign governments that require Apple to access customer data. The company firmly stated that it would not meet such demands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/russia-apple-google-voting-app-navalny The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos