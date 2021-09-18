Google extends auto-reset permissions to older Android versions





Google today announced plans to port the auto-reset permissions feature to older versions of mobile operating systems dating from Android 11 to Android 6.

The auto-reset permissions feature, released last fall, works by automatically revoking a user’s permissions from an app that hasn’t been used for several months.

“We have been expanding this since December 2021. [feature] For billions of devices, “Google said today.

“This feature is automatically enabled on devices running the Google Play service running Android 6.0 (API level 23) or later.”

This new feature is excluded from device management and enterprise apps whose permissions have been modified by general enterprise policies.

When enabled, the auto-reset permissions feature protects your privacy by preventing apps that you may have forgotten to install from constantly collecting data about you and their behavior.

As Charmaine D’Silva, Senior Product Manager for Android Privacy, mentioned last year, the OS will notify users when the app’s permissions are reset when this feature is released.

Release Timeline: September 15, 2021 – The cross-platform auto-reset API is in beta (Jetpack Core 1.7.0 beta library) so developers can use these APIs now. It can be safely used on devices that do not support automatic permission reset (the API returns FEATURE_NOT_AVAILABLE on these devices). October 2021 – Cross-platform auto-reset API is now available as a stable API (Jetpack Core 1.7.0). December 2021 – Auto-reset permissions feature will initiate a gradual rollout between devices with the Google Play service running versions between Android 6.0 and Android 10. On these devices, the user can go to the auto-reset settings page to enable it. / Disables automatic reset for certain apps. The system will automatically start resetting permissions for unused apps a few weeks after the feature launches on your device. Q1 2022 – The automatic reset of permissions feature applies to all devices running versions between Android 6.0 and Android 10.

Catalin Cimpanu is The Record’s cybersecurity reporter. He previously worked for ZDNet and Bleeping Computer. It has become famous in the industry for its constant investigation into new vulnerabilities, cyberattacks, and law enforcement measures against hackers.

