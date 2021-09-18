Tech Talk with Mike: Claim Author Panel to Raise Google Rankings | Overall Indiana





Google handles over 91% of online traffic around the world, so it’s important to improve its visibility on search engines. However, search engine visibility doesn’t just show you on the first page. Unknown to many, some Internet users only connect to trusted sources.

Unfortunately, it’s not easy to get important followers, especially in today’s digital world, where all brands are getting a lot of attention online. Therefore, you should take advantage of all available options, such as claiming that the author panel stands out from the competition.

What is the Author Panel?

It’s new to many, but the concept of the author panel as a concept of search engine optimization isn’t new. For years, Google has released several features to provide information about the creators of online content. For example, in 2005 Google introduced the Agent Rank Initiative. This initiative used digital signatures to assign content scores according to the author’s reputation.

That said, Google’s Authors panel is a description box that Google displays on search engine results pages, along with results for search entities such as businesses, organizations, individuals, and events. The information displayed in this description box comes from the platform’s Knowledge Graph (also known as Google Databank).

If you’re not sure, Knowledge Graph is Google’s information system that helps search engines understand information about individuals and businesses online, and their relationships. The system retrieves data from a variety of sources, including Google My Business, social media, reputable websites, and Wikipedia. This information is updated as changes are made in the source.

Google’s Knowledge Panel has the following features:

Images, Videos, and Other Visual Social Media Profiles Personal or Business Websites Contact Business Facts Events

This allows users to know who you are or what your business is.

How to request an author panel

Claiming the authors panel is beneficial to you and your business because you can control the information displayed. Setting up the authors panel can be a hassle, but it’s worth the effort because of its excellence and benefits on search engine pages. Follow the steps below to apply for your own.

Create a Google Account — You need a Google account to apply for and verify the Authors panel. If you don’t have one, enter the required details to sign up for Google.com. Please note that Google uses this account to verify your information, ID, and other associations.

Search for yourself on Google Once you have a profile, go back to Google’s search query and search for yourself or any other entity (business or company) with which you are associated. Google’s Knowledge Panel is displayed as a top search engine result.

When the knowledge panel that requests the authors panel appears in the search results, scroll to the end of the panel. Immediately after the panel[このナレッジパネルを要求する]A button is displayed. When you click the button, you will be redirected to a new window where you need to verify the author.

Please note that you may need to verify your identity using your preferred social media platform. After successful validation, you will be able to manage the author’s knowledge panel.

Summary Claiming the authors panel is a wise decision for many reasons. It not only raises your Google ranking, but also makes it easier for internet users to find what they are looking for. It’s also an easy way to strengthen your digital marketing strategy. You can use the authors panel to increase brand awareness and increase traffic to your website. Remember to always create quality knowledge on a trusted platform to feed Google Knowledge Graph about what to display on the panel.

Mike Gingerich is the president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a web design, web software and social media marketing company in Goshen. He is also a business blogger in technology, marketing, and growth. For more information, please visit www.MikeGingerich.com/blog/.

