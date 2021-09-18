Google is abusing positions and playing unfairly: CCI probe





New Delhi: Perhaps a detrimental finding to Google about abuse of control, the Competition Commission of India’s Research Division () has revealed that American search and tech giants are mobile anti-competitive, unfair and restrictive trade practices. The operating system and related markets said it was guilty of adopting it.

During a two-year survey ordered by CCI in April 2019, the panel was with Google, the dominant and ubiquitous Android operating system (OS) leader, which accounts for nearly 98% of the smartphone market, and several such. I asked multinational companies and Indian companies in Japan. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe, Mozilla, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Karbonn and more.

The survey was conducted by Google India for search, music (via YouTube), browser (chrome), app library (Play Store), and other major services. The nearly 750-page research report was reviewed exclusively by the TOI.

The probe is the best user setting, with Google imposing and enforcing unilateral contracts on devices and app makers to keep their products and apps superior in consumer use, pre-installed and pre-installed. I blame it for being offered as the default option to get.

“Google violates Section 4 (2) (a) (i), Section 4 (2) (b), Section 4 (2) (c), Section 4 (2) (d) and Section Provisions. It turns out that it has been summarized as “Competition Law 4 (2) (e)” and includes abuse of control, denial of market access to competitors, and related technical or scientific development restrictions and restrictions. The company is guilty of a crime. To products and services against consumer prejudice.

The report is placed in front of the CCI for consideration, and if convicted, Google will face penalties or appear to distort competition and call for the discontinuation of market-dominated anti-consumer practices. There is a possibility of being guilty.

In an Indian study, CCI first required Google India to pre-install its own apps from smartphone and tablet makers through certain exclusive deals to develop and market access to rival mobile apps and services. After receiving complaints of obstruction, I investigated various issues. / Or service. The company offered the coveted Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite, which bundled popular products under its own exclusive terms. This includes the Google Play store, search apps, YouTube and Chrome browsers.

Device makers who want to use one of the major Google apps beyond the “bare Android version” are required by Google to sign a mobile application distribution agreement (MADA) and even an anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA). / Android Compatibility Commitment (ACC). You need to preload the Google app and pre-deploy it on your device.

In addition, device makers and other partners are offered profitable revenue sharing agreements, including top player Apple as a search engine option for the Safari browser, prioritizing a Google-only app and service ecosystem. Will be done.

In the search engine category, which is the main business of the tech giant, CCI Probe found that Google is “eliminating competition” in the Android operating system via MADA. The search widget will be placed in the default home screen of your device and Chrome browser and will be inserted into the Google app folder. “Competing common search services cannot offset the competitive advantage Google guarantees through pre-installation and therefore act as a barrier to entry for competitors,” the study said.

As Google manages almost all of India’s smart mobile market via Android, it can further help dominate the search market with access to a set of user data that will make the results clearer.This article was originally published in The Times of India

