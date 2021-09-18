Google Pay benefits and cash back. What is available?





Google Pay is a convenient way to make payments in stores and exchange funds between friends without a physical card, but much more after it was redesigned in late 2020. Can now be done. With the new Google Pay app, you can earn a lot of cash back and benefits. Find out what promotions are currently available and how to use them.

This article is continually updated with the latest Google Pay promotions available in the United States. The latest update on August 5, 2021 includes information about cashback boosts and some extended free trials.

What is Google Pay?

Google Pay has three purposes. First, this is the core of how NFC payments are processed on Android smartphones around the world. With that in-store payment option, you can only pay with your smartphone instead of withdrawing your wallet. Neat!

Google Pay then processes all payment options linked to your Google account. This includes linked payment methods such as credit and debit cards, PayPal, as well as bank accounts that can be used to pay for subscriptions on Google and third-party apps and sites via Google Pay.

Finally, Google Pay is also an app similar to Venmo and Cash App by Square, allowing users to send payments and receive funds to their peers. In addition, the app allows users to track their spending habits by linking their bank accounts. It shows where you are spending your money and gives you hints as well. The app can even find specific purchases based on useful search terms. Taking full advantage of its potential, it’s a very powerful app. Google has a complete breakdown of YouTube.

Google Pay Rewards: What are currently available?

However, in addition to these core features, there is a collection of perks, referrals, and cashback offers that allow you to make money with Google Pay.

Google Pay referral benefits

You can usually earn a few dollars by introducing a new user to Google Pay. The referral allows you and new users to spend $ 5 in the app, but there is a limit to this in particular. If you refer a certain number of people, your credit will not be available.

In some cases, this bonus will be raised to a maximum of $ 15 per referred person, but the same limit will apply.

Special offer

In September 2021, Google[探索]We also offer some special offers on the tab. This automatically includes a $ 3 cashback when you make grocery or grocery payments using your Google Pay balance card. There is also a $ 15 cashback offer for referrals.

How do I get cashback with Google Pay?

Cashback is basically the easiest way to make free money when using Google Pay. These Rakuten cashback options are available from a variety of online and retail retailers.These cashback offers are on the far left[探索]You can use it by accessing the Google Pay app on the tab. Scroll down the page to see various cashback offers. These offers specify the retailer, where they are available, and the amount of cashback you can get in the form of Google Pay credits.

To redeem your credits, tap the “+” icon on the right to activate your offer. You will also need to link your eligible card to Google Pay to take advantage of these various benefits. Once one is activated, all you need to do is complete the purchase to earn rewards. Almost any card linked to Google Pay can be used for cashback offers.

The week of September 17, 2021 will include some of the best cashback offers on Google Pay.

All of these benefits are from the Google Pay app[探索]It’s on the tab. You need to use activation or code.

Where can I get Google Pay?

Google Pay is completely free to use and is primarily designed for use on smartphones. This app can be downloaded for Android and iOS. The Android version also supports NFC payments on compatible smartphones. However, Google Pay can only be used on one device at a time.

