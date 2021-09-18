On Android 6 and above, the removal of permissions for unused apps will start.





Enlargement / Android 6.0 Marshmallow adds sophisticated new features.

Ron Amadeo

Google is coming for your unused Android clapware. The company announced on Friday that it will backport the privacy features of Android 11 to automatically reset app permissions to Android 6.

Auto-reset app permissions were introduced in Android 11 as part of a continuously expanding Android feature set aimed at automatically limiting unused apps. If you don’t use the app for a period of time, Android will automatically remove the permissions granted by the app, limiting user tracking and access to data in the background. This is a great feature for non-technical people who aren’t interested in manually organizing the internal workings of the phone. You can reclaim all those permissions by reopening the app.

Like most new Android features, auto-reset permissions were exclusive to Android 11 released last year and made up a very small number of Android’s 3 billion active devices. According to Google’s official Android Studio statistics, Android 11 has a market share of 0%, but the graph hasn’t been updated since Android 11 was released (please update the graph, Google!). According to the last update we got, OEMs are pushing Android 11 almost as fast as releasing Android 10, so today version 11 could be cracking 10% of Android devices. I have.

With the release of this feature on Android 6 and above, we will be able to reach billions of users. Even Google’s 18-month-old graph shows Android 6 on 84.9 percent of devices. Users will be able to take advantage of the feature in December of this year through an update to the Google Play Services, and the rollout will end in the first quarter of 2022. Play Services is Google’s system-level mega app that ships with all Google Play devices. Updates will be downloaded automatically in the coming months. When you get the update, “a few weeks after the feature launches on your device, the system will automatically start resetting permissions for unused apps,” Google says.

Google app restriction function

Google’s first swing to this idea was with Doze and App Standby on Android 6. Both restricted the app’s background processing access based on usage. Revoking Android 11 permissions is an extension of this idea, and Google has become very serious on Android 12 with the addition of “app hibernation”. Hibernate apps are optimized for storage size, not speed, so the cache is cleared. Even when the smartphone is connected, the app doesn’t get background access (app standby only applies to battery usage) and you can’t receive any push notifications.

advertisement

“Usage” of all Google app killing features means opening an app, tapping an app’s notification (meaning anything other than closing the app), or interacting with a widget. If the user does not perform these operations for a certain period of time, the app restriction function will start. When a user performs a “use” operation on a restricted app, all app restrictions are seamlessly lifted. , The app will start working normally again. Users can also manually flag the app for resistance to features that limit the app, even when it is not in use. This is great for apps that are expected to run only in the background, such as smartwatch companion apps and data sync apps.

A type of permission that is automatically removed when you don’t use the app.

Ron Amadeo

If you’ve never used the app, the best thing to do is to uninstall it, which requires user interaction, organizational needs, and some technical knowledge. Google’s app restriction feature works automatically, intelligently transferring hardware resources to your app, even if you have little knowledge of how your smartphone works. If you don’t have a lot of know-how or a desire to organize, and you have a phone with a lot of clapware, this feature should help you get things pretty clean. The core option is to completely disable unused apps, but they will be removed from the app drawer and you will not be able to seamlessly recover from that action.

All of Google’s app restrictions are associated with apps that “target” a specific version of Android (called the “API level”, one for each Android version). For backward compatibility purposes, apps on Android can specify compatible Android versions. This allows developers to specify that their app is being tested for a particular Android feature set. The features and restrictions of newer versions of Android typically apply. It does not apply to apps.

Even if the automatic reset permission function is deployed on Android 6 or later, only the permissions of apps targeting Android 11 or later will be reset. Google doesn’t want to break anything automatically, but a blog post states that unscrupulous users can switch and reset permissions on all apps targeting Android 6 and above. increase.

advertisement

The app theoretically targets a very old version of Android and may not have many restrictions (sideloaded malware does this), but Google has developers with newer versions of Android. There are many carrots and sticks to target. The biggest incentive is that the Play Store has a minimum API level for rolling apps. This usually requires developers to ship the API level 1-2 years from the previous year in order to be listed in the store.

Android 12 will be released soon and new apps uploaded to the Play Store should target Android 11. Developers must currently target Android 10 for existing apps to ship app updates, but in November it will be the minimum requirement for app updates. Jumps to Android 11. So in November, the developer’s option will be “target or abandon Android 11”, and by this time next year, Android 12 will be a mandatory target.

Next year: Will Android 12s app hibernation hit Android 6 or later?

Make bold predictions. Google will probably roll out Android 12’s app hibernation feature to older devices next year. All App Restrictions AppStandy on Android 6, reset permissions from Android 11, and hibernate apps from Android 12 are more aggressive versions of the same idea and work through the same “use” mechanism. If you want to backport one feature, it makes sense to backport the other at some point.

As part of today’s announcement, Google is shipping a new API that will allow your app to display an opt-out box for the auto-reset permission feature. Since auto-reset permissions work on Android 6 and above, these APIs are part of the “Jetpack” library that developers can include in their apps, and features are not associated with a particular version. Google states that the new opt-out library is “compatible with hibernation of apps introduced in Android 12.” Google may be vaguely planning the future of Android 12, but to me it sounds like a hint of a more future backport where Android 12 app hibernation starts to work on older versions of the operating system. ..

The Android team takes a very cautious approach to the app platform and doesn’t want to break anything, so it’s very branded that the group doesn’t release all app restriction features at the same time. However, once the Android team sees how this revoke rollout works in older versions, you won’t be surprised to see the group take the next step with a hibernate release of the app. Due to the minimum requirements of the Play Store rolling API, almost all apps will declare compatibility with app hibernation by next year. Would you like to use it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/google-is-backporting-an-android-11-privacy-feature-to-android-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos