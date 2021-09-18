Google extends the right to be forgotten to app permissions on older Android devices The Register





In December, Google plans to revoke app execution permissions on older versions of Android apps that haven’t been opened for several months, increasing the availability of privacy protection features introduced in Android 11.

“Android 11 introduced an automatic reset of permissions,” Google software engineers Peter Visontay and Bessie Jiang explained in a blog post on Friday. “This feature automatically resets the app’s run-time permissions, which are the permissions to display prompts to the user when requested if the app hasn’t been used for several months, to ensure user privacy. Helps protect. “

This behavior is the default for Android 11 and Android 12 and is expected within a few weeks. In December, it will default to older versions of Android that rely on the Google Play Services, specifically Android 6 (API level 23) to Android 10 (API level 29).

Given that only about 25% of the 3 billion active Android devices are running Android 11 (API level 30) and above, and a relatively small number are running older than Android 6, there are about 20 behavioral changes. It can affect 100 million devices.

This means that hibernating apps can lose access to previously granted run-time permissions, also known as “dangerous permissions,” which can lead to privacy issues if forgotten. These include permissions such as READ_PHONE_NUMBERS, READ_SMS, RECORD_AUDIO, ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION, CAMERA, and other similar settings that provide access to sensitive data.

Google expects this to cause problems, so it is exempt from device admin apps that are used by large organizations and have permissions set in enterprise policies.

Chocolate Factory also provides a way for Android device owners to require developers to disable revocation. The reason is mainly for apps that run in the background. It’s not ideal, for example, if a child safety app that relies on location data suddenly stops working.

Whether the register was a deliberate attempt by someone at Google to define “months” more accurately, or to avoid an ambiguous time frame providing a specific value that could be used for a game on the system. Asked. A spokesman for a company confirmed that it was the latter.

However, Android tells developers running Android 12 how to use the Android Debug Bridge (adb) command-line tool to see and set the default permission reset time in milliseconds on their device. Offers.

adb shell device_config acquisition permission auto_revoke_unused_threshold_millis2

Android 12 goes further with revoking permissions. This includes a feature called hibernation that “not only revoke the permissions previously granted by the user, but also force the app to stop and reuse memory, storage, and other temporary resources.” I am.

Hibernate apps cannot run in the background or receive push notifications.Again, if necessary[設定]You can disable it from.

Google plans to begin gradual rollout of auto-reset permissions on devices with Android 6-10 and Google Play services in December. The user must be able to access the auto-reset settings page and configure this feature for a particular app. The Android system will then start the countdown until the permissions are reset. The rollout will reach all affected devices at some point in the first quarter of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/09/17/google_app_permissions_android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos