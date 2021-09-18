Technology Literacy as a Catalyst for Systematic Change-Journal





Technology and education

Technology literacy Dennis O as a catalyst for systematic change. Harper, Rebecca F. Kemper09 / 20/21

The education system from kindergarten to high school needs to be changed. This sentence has been issued for centuries, and millions of educators and billions of dollars have attempted to make this change. John Dewey, Jean Piaget, Maria Montessori, Seymour Papert, Jonathan Kozel and many others have spent their lives developing proven models of education and learning. National initiatives such as “A Nation at Risk” (USA, 1983), Technology Innovation Challenge Grants (US Department of Education, 1995), and “No Child Left Behind” (USA, 2001) are three recent initiatives. It’s just an example. Systematically change schools. So why didn’t these efforts make a big difference? Why did we read every year for the past century that the education system from kindergarten to high school is at stake?

This article argues that the three factors are now different (2021) and can lead to not only meaningful educational reforms, but also the overall systematic change of the system beyond education. Next, in this article, we propose that technology literacy takes these new factors into account and triggers an overall global systematic change. This article provides five more recommended solutions that can be implemented in schools from kindergarten to high school that can handle both technology literacy and systematic change.

Zachary Stein (2019), in his book Education in a Time Between Worlds, summarizes what current education system reform should involve and why it is the key to system reform beyond education. increase.

“People who are crazy about” modifying “the existing school system stop asking what the school is for, who they serve, and what civilization they want to perpetuate. not. As I have argued, our civilization is in transition. A major transformation of the planet is underway-in the world’s systems and biosphere-to eccentric cores, redistribute resources, and readjust values, economies, and nature itself. This is an educational challenge today. Build an education system that provides a reproduction of civilization during the transition of the world system. This challenge faces the importance of education for humanity and the basic questions that make up education as a human endeavor. “

This article goes beyond reforming the education system from kindergarten to high school. It’s about changing every system. We present an example of how to address the challenges identified by Stein, “Rebuilding an Educational System that Provides Recreation of Civilization During the Transition of the World System.” We recommend that this reconstruction is achieved for three reasons: urgency, technology, and youth injection. Next, he argues that the literacy of K-12 technology is an important catalyst for achieving systematic change. This article concludes with five examples of how schools can begin rebuilding their education systems to achieve the above goals.

Definitions of technology literacy, catalysts, and systematic change

Before building an example of technology literacy from kindergarten to high school as a major catalyst for systematic change, it is necessary to clarify the definitions of the three key terms in the title of this article.

Kindergarten to High School Technology Literacy — What does it mean for kindergarten to high school students to acquire technology literacy? What should high school students know when graduating from high school? Being able to read and write in all areas is a constant goal. Over time, more history will occur, more literature will be written, more science will be discovered, and so on. Technology literacy is probably the most fluid of all literacy. The current pandemic shows that first graders need to learn distance learning apps and cloud-based environments. It’s a skill that wasn’t previously considered necessary.

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) has been working on technology literacy for the past 20 years by developing comprehensive ISTE standards for students (ISTE, 2016). These standards divide technology literacy into seven key components.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thejournal.com/articles/2021/09/20/technology-literacy-as-a-catalyst-for-systemic-change.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos