Leverage Cleveland’s strengths in the digital age





Manufacturing, industry and music provided the foundation for Cleveland to grow into a prestigious city. Medicine and medical technology now define much of our country’s reputation.

With notable exceptions like Hyland Software and Overdrive, Cleveland hasn’t gained a reputation as a hotbed for startups. Modern companies need to drive growth with innovation, and businesses need to leverage it to build on those foundations. Fortunately, strong leaders in these areas are driving our progress and helping change the story around Cleveland.

Founded by Drew Anderson, Luke Visnic, and Mac Anderson, Cleveland Kitchen offers a case study of this power-enhancing effect. Leveraging state-of-the-art automation, you can produce over £ 35,000 of delicious sauerkraut and kimchi daily from a 30,000-square-foot Midtown facility.

In addition to making crunchy products, millions of packages sold in more than 10,000 stores in more than nine countries bear the name of our city. We are growing fast by leveraging all data points, insights and trends through data science to highlight our brand’s presence on social media.

Cleveland’s rich musical history is sympathetic to Jeff Homer, the founder of the Ensemble School of Music, in partnership with the Lakewood Academy of Music. Ensemble works with music schools in nine states, including Ohio, to modernize and digitize its operations.

“When we first engage in a new location, we find a school-wide lesson schedule with dry erase markers on the whiteboard behind the front desk, and many other analog processes that represent the way we’ve done so far. Is pretty common. It’s done, “says Homer.

“Our first job is often that technologies such as web-based scheduling, attendance, and billing software save time for both teachers and administrative staff, and spend more time with students and their families. It’s about showing that you can do it, “he adds. “Once we agree with that change, it’s time to focus on how technology can improve the student experience, both in weekly lessons and out-of-studio practice time.”

The pandemic forced music schools to translate all their teaching online.

“It’s hard to see how teachers have adapted their methods to provide students with an engaging online experience and share and improve these new ideas with a community of more than 350 teachers. That’s great, “says Homer.

Our world-class music culture has launched many artists who put the spotlight on our incredible city.

Most recently, and notably, Machine Gun Kelly has won Billboard Music’s Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album Awards. MGK uses social media and technology to transform the traditional relationship between artists and their followers. His raw openness to sharing personal experiences and emotions, coupled with his ability to use state-of-the-art tools, has been a valuable asset in his fast-growing career.

“I think music is deep in Cleveland’s history,” said Andres Cisco, Machine Gun Kelly’s partner and manager, who is also from Cleveland. “Passion and the audience are already ready for prime numbers, so it’s important to lean on existing foundations and develop smart businesses around them. Cleveland needs to reinvent the wheel to lead in the future. there is no.”

Leveraging Cleveland’s healthcare talent pool, we have grown our MedPilot until it was successfully acquired by Vytalize Health, a technology-enabled value-based care platform. We built MedPilot to transform the nature of patient-care provider interactions. MedPilot’s engagement technology personalizes outreach based on different patient characteristics and uses machine learning to optimize communication.

“MedPilot is the epitome of Cleveland’s deep and diverse healthcare market. Together, we have access to some of Cleveland’s most impressive talents and breakthrough solutions everywhere. The advanced position provided us with unique and important insights that helped us move forward, “said Faris Ghawi, CEO of Vytalize Health.

Chris Berry, founder of Ohio X, a non-profit organization that represents the Ohio technology community, said: “Healthcare, music and manufacturing are now seeing incredible innovations and technologies that are being built to continue Ohio’s global leadership.”

Cleveland needs to focus on and build on our core strengths in order to create a thriving ecosystem. We know that we have the foundation, talent, and aspirations for success. We need a wider community and entrepreneurs to invest their capital and time to continue our revitalization.

Buder Shapiro is Chief Marketing Officer of Vytalize Health. Previously, he was the founder and chief marketing officer of MedPilot.

