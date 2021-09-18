ShopHero extends its industry innovation leadership with the release of the ShopHero Retail Success Platform.jobs





ShopHero, a market-leading grocery-focused technology company, today announced the release of its best-in-class retail success platform.

The company will unveil its platform at the National Grocers Association (NGA) Annual Conference in Las Vegas, September 19-21, 2021. In addition, at the NGA Executive Conference before the show, Shop Hero founder and CEO Matt Garner, DOT Foods, Inc. We are announcing the topic “E-COMMERCE AFTER COVID: WHERE” with George Eversman, EVP of Business Development and Retail. Will the online grocery store go next?

The ShopHero Retail Success Platform is an easy-to-use turnkey solution that provides everything an independent local grocery store needs to help shoppers succeed.

Matt Garner, founder and CEO of ShopHero, said the Retail Success Platform provides the key foundations that independent grocery stores need to modernize their brands. More importantly, we want to take full advantage of additional innovations in the near future that will make us an independent grocery store game changer, including endless aisles and personalized technology.

Structure of retail success platform

The ShopHero Retail Success Platform includes three main components: e-commerce, shopper engagement, and point-of-sale (POS). Today, the company announces two new additions. Prism Online Marketing Toolkit and ShopHero POS in Shopper Engagement.

Prism is an intuitive end-to-end toolkit that automates online marketing and promotion. Prism promotes customer engagement by running automated email, social media, and SMS campaigns for retailer customers using store-specific brands and URLs.

The new ShopHero POS is a proven turnkey terminal system that integrates the latest payments, customer loyalty / rewards, inventory and security options into a single, simplified package for optimal data usage.

In addition, the ShopHero Retail Success Platform incorporates SNAP technology, allowing online shoppers with electronic food stamps to pay electronically.

ShopHero’s comprehensive new platform extends the track record of market-leading branded e-commerce solutions that help grocery retailers in the US and Canada remain competitive and profitable.

ShopHero COO Kyle Spencer has been working hard to serve nearby retailers at ShopHero by extending its brand and services with customer-centric e-commerce solutions. The Retail Success Platform is the next step in enabling retailers to compete at the highest levels of current and future grocery retail.

About Shop Hero

ShopHero is a pioneer in e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for the grocery industry. Our intuitive next-generation retail success platform provides everything a grocery store needs for a successful personalized grocery retail. Robust e-commerce, insightful shopper involvement, and comprehensive point-of-sale. Our logistics technology allows independent grocery stores to provide courier services in a cost-effective way without having to invest heavily in technology or delivery infrastructure. ShopHero is Dot Foods, Inc. Is a subsidiary of. For more information, please visit shophero.com.

About dot foods

Dot Foods, Inc. With 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers, is the largest food industry reseller in North America. DotTransportation, Inc., an affiliate of DotFoods. Through, the company sells food service, convenience, retail and vending machine products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 US distribution centers and 2 distribution centers in Canada. For more information, please visit dotfoods.com.

