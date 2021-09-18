google: Cloud customers want solutions, not infrastructure: Google Cloud India MD





Bangalore: Cloud customers are no longer looking for servers and storage and are looking for solutions to their problems, said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director of Google Cloud India, in a conversation with the TOI. He states that the cloud was primarily used as an infrastructure in the early years of 2010-2012. In the middle of the last decade, the cloud has become a way to operate more efficiently. It is now synonymous with digital transformation. Customers say I need to be a digital-first organization. How can the cloud help me there? The retail industry wants to solve inventory forecasting problems and last mile route optimization problems. In financial services, we want to build a more robust payment platform. At Telecom, he said, they want to better monetize their networks. That’s why Google Cloud combines world-class infrastructure with industry solutions, he said. Even the CTO’s (OCTO) Google Clouds office is co-innovating solutions with many customers around the world, including India. The CTO’s office is a diverse team of domain experts and technicians. They are working with customers to define new architectures. In fact, for Indian customers, OCTO is building the products they want to bring to the global market, he said. OCTO consists of engineers from identity management and AI to industrial computing and serverless architectures. Google Cloud counts Freshworks, Ather Energy, ShareChat and Eros Now as Indian customers. The division has engineering centers throughout the city of India, and Bedi said these centers meet the demand for specific solutions. Many of these can be brought into the world, he said. AWS and Microsoft Azure are global leaders in the cloud. Google is a fairly distant third, but the business has grown rapidly since Thomas Kurian took over as CEO in January 2019. When India’s second cloud region was recently launched, Klean said India was one of the fastest growing countries in his business. The new region allows Google Cloud customers operating in India to reduce latency and improve performance for cloud-based workloads. According to Bedive, business in India plays a role in technology, sales, customer success and customer service. According to him, the role of customer success is important to be those who work with the customer, understand the environment, help build solutions, and support the success of the customer. With collaboration tools, there is a significant shift among customers from older legacy collaboration systems to newer ones. Google has a workspace, followed by Microsoft Teams and Zoom. When considering such tools, Bedi said customers would first consider feature set calendars, mailing, productivity solutions, and more. These solutions have been improved with AI / ML integration. But today, customers are more focused on security. He said remotework really made it an open environment and security has become a major concern. Google Workspace works in a corporate environment, and customers have a high level of trust in it, Bedive said.

