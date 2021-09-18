Galaxy S21 Ultra: Take better pictures with these cool camera tricks





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has an incredible camera among the best you can find on any of today’s top-end phones. (The rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra may take the lead, but over time it will become apparent.) It can take amazingly zoomed-in photos and is comparable to the iPhone 12 Pro Max and perhaps the iPhone 13 in overall quality. .. It’s packed with great features to help both beginners and professionals take great shots on the go. It may not be a dramatic overhaul from the Galaxy S20 Ultra (headline specifications such as the 108megapixel sensor and 100x zoom are common to both phones), but there are some new tricks you should be aware of. ..

Let’s take a look at the new features and how to use them.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Single Take

Single take is a feature that allows a mobile phone to capture multiple images and video clips (each with different effects applied) with the push of a single shutter button. Its purpose is to be able to capture a variety of interesting photos and videos of children opening birthday gifts, for example, without having to predetermine specific styles, zoom lenses and filters.

This was a feature released on the Galaxy S20, but has been extended to produce even more effects. It sounds complicated, but it’s very easy to use. To get started, tap Single Take Camera mode with the mode dial next to the shutter button. Then just tap the shutter button and wait 10 seconds to capture everything. The idea is that you move around, maybe pan the camera between your faces. That way, the phone has more material that works to create all the different options for you.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

When you’re done, you can go to the gallery to find the single-take file and swipe up to see the various items created. There are still images, videos with different cuts, GIFs, and the effect applies to all of them. You can save them all or choose your favorites to share with your friends and family.

Using Andrew Hoyle / CNET Zoom

The S21 Ultra features 3x and 10x optical zoom, allowing you to capture up to 30x and 100x digital zoom images. It’s very easy to use them. In standard camera mode, a small leaf icon appears next to the shutter button. A single leaf means zoom in (that is, closer to the leaf). The three-leaf icon means to use a super wide-angle lens (that is, capture more leaves in one shot). Tap the icon to quickly move to a 3x or 10x zoom, but you can also tap the number that appears next to the icon.

It works the same whether you zoom in when shooting a still image or record a video.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Night Mode

The proper night mode on the S21 Ultra can be frustrating the first time you use your phone, and you may not even know it’s there at first.The phone can take great dark images in standard camera mode, but when things get really dark, the mode panel next to the shutter button[その他]Scroll to to see different shooting options.

One of them is called the night and is represented by the image of the moon. In this mode, the phone takes a few seconds to capture more light. Use image stabilization to keep your shots as sharp as possible, but keeping your hands as stable as possible is even more effective by stabilizing your hands on nearby walls and other objects to minimize image stabilization. Become a target.

View of Andrew Hoyle / CNET Director

Director’s View, a new feature on the S21, is a video feature that displays thumbnails of what the scene looks like when you’re shooting with different zoom lenses.It is on the same menu screen as night mode (on the mode selection wheel)[その他]Tap). As soon as you get there, you’ll see various thumbnails that you can tap to start recording video at each zoom length.

However, Director’s View has the added feature of being able to record video with the front and rear cameras at the same time. The idea is that you can capture your reaction to the scene in front of you while shooting it. In Director’s View, you’ll see a square box in the upper right corner of the screen (if it’s held portrait or landscape, it’s displayed in the upper left). Tap this to choose how you want the front video to look. As a split-screen view where the face occupies half of the screen, or as a small picture-in-picture style that appears as a small window overlaid on the main view.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Tap one of these to see your face in the photo, and press record to capture video on both sides at the same time. However, the phone permanently burns both videos into one file, so don’t shoot with the front and back cameras at once, hoping to split them into separate videos later.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET 108 megapixel image

The 108 megapixel resolution of the main camera sensor is huge, the same resolution as the S20 Ultra, but with some software tweaks to improve it, it’s worth checking out if you haven’t done so already. I have. To activate it, start in standard camera mode and you’ll see some icons at the top of the screen (or on the left if you’re holding it in landscape mode). One of them is indicated by the aspect ratio and numbers such as 3: 4, 1: 1, Full.

Tap it to see the 3: 4108MP option. Note that tapping this activates high resolution mode, but when activated it only depends on the image sensor of the main camera and you will not be able to use the zoom lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET 12-bit RAW

Samsung seems to have improved the RAW shooting skills of the S21 Ultra by supporting 12-bit RAW files. RAW files are “digital negatives” in nature and do not store information such as white balance or digital sharpening, so you get a better base image for later editing of your shots. RAW files are typically used by professional photographers who seek maximum control and quality from their images.

Brett Pearce / CNET

Theoretically, a 12-bit RAW file captures dynamic range, which means highlight and shadow details. This is probably a professional feature, so it’s no wonder you need to go to More and then activate Pro mode. This will show you all the manual settings for exposure, white balance and autofocus, so it’s only worth a try if you’re confident in your photography knowledge. However, additional steps are required to activate raw mode. Tap the settings gear and[フォーマット]When[詳細オプション]Go to and turn on RAW copy. This will allow you to get RAW images and standard JPEGs over the phone.

However, keep in mind that RAW files take up much more space than JPEG images. If you’re running out of space, don’t leave this mode on and make sure you didn’t accidentally fill the gallery with a lot of space. Raw image of pet resolution. Unless it’s something you’re interested in.

Currently playing: Watch this: Check out the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its Bonker camera

9:22

