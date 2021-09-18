I tried a hack to work on 765 emails from former Google boss Eric Schmidt





Attempted a productivity hack on 765 unread emails. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will reply to your email as soon as possible, even in a word or two. I’ve tried it, and from what I’ve learned, it’s not a useful technique for most people. Something is loaded.

I’ve been away from work for a few days recently, and enjoyed it, but I’ve returned to a general problem: the overflowing email inbox 765 is exactly unread.

This is a permanent problem faced by most knowledge workers. According to a 2019 report by research consultant RadiCati, the average worker sends and receives 126 emails a day.

According to a joint study by New York University and Harvard Business School, the number of emails sent and received during the pandemic increased by 5%.

Instead of ignoring hundreds of messages, we decided to try the productivity hack pioneered by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The man is worth nearly $ 30 billion, so his advice is at least worth trying.

His technique is simple: respond as soon as possible.

“Most of the best and busiest people we know process email quickly to everyone, not just us or the few senders chosen,” he wrote in his 2014 book, “How Google Works.” I am writing in.

Even if this is just an emoji or a two-word answer, Schmidt thinks it’s better to respond quickly than to have people wait for a response. If you need further consideration by email, we will reply with a short reply informing you that we will follow up.

Now it’s worth pointing out that my usual email technology is far from perfect.

Few of the emails I receive are really urgent, but that doesn’t prevent me from being distracted. Even if you check your email several times a day, you will not actually reply and will flag it later. As a result, you experience almost constant anxiety about ignoring your inbox.

Schmidt’s reply All-approach seemed like a way to kill both birds with the same stone, so I decided to spend a few hours testing it.

1. Received more than 100 emails in an hour

Two hours later, my unread total was 508. Passed 260. The speed of passing through your inbox will probably depend on who is sending you emails and how important they are.

I replied a single sentence to most emails, thanked the senders and said they would follow up later or address their request on the fly.

Some of the emails I answered required deep thoughts or long responses, so I was able to get through them fairly quickly. Also, I found it convenient to sort them into folders immediately.

2. I cheated a little

I suddenly receive irrelevant suggestions and approaches from companies and PR. Some of these have many requests left.

If the email isn’t addressed only to me, or if I open a can of worms, I’ll ignore it. This made it easy to get through them.

This shortcut does not follow Schmidt’s Law for Letters, but it did help to survive the Flood.

3. It made me feel productive, but this may be a disadvantage

Another advantage was to reduce my inbox anxiety.

I saw the whole thing steadily decreasing, and I felt like I was becoming more productive. Whether I really was or not is a matter of debate, but I no longer had the lasting fear that people might think it was rude to not reply.

It’s hard to say that spending an hour responding to non-urgent emails was a meaningful task. It helped me write down some potential feature ideas, but since I didn’t have this story, there was very little left over in terms of actual output.

4. Email produces more email

Nothing was done to soften the fact that email remains incredibly distracting. In fact, by replying to some that I would otherwise have ignored, more emails are now appearing in my inbox.

Another strange thing happened. I noticed that I unknowingly reduced punctuation, case, and space from my email to save time. I pressed send with a couple known to contain misspellings.

A quick thank you is okay, but there is no thoughtful reply.

Overall, this is a good way to truncate daily email, but it probably doesn’t work as a specific technique for cutting backlogs that have accumulated for more than a week. It was intense and eventually led to more work.

It’s useful if you’re chasing Inbox Zero. If you want to be more productive, my conclusion is that it’s best to accumulate them.

