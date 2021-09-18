Grand Rapids company that created an online hunting tool purchased by a Texas company





Grand Rapids, Michigan A new owner has joined the Grand Rapids-based technology company that creates online tools for hunters.

According to a news release, Sportsman Tracker (400 Ann St. NW) was purchased by Texas-based company Kalkomey and is an online recreational safety education and certified provider.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Sportsman Tracker was founded in 2015 by Jeff Courter, an avid hunter and tech entrepreneur living in Rockford. The company created the HuntWise mobile app. The app provides users with weather forecasts, times of day when animals are most active, maps and more.

He said the sportsman tracker has about 20 employees.

According to Coater, the acquisition is two complementary companies that help hunters get the required certifications and two complementary companies that help the same hunter succeed in hunting after they enter the field. Because it puts together.

The reason this works is to get them involved in sports, whether hunting or boating. And … now you have a tool that they have immediate access to, and over time it will be a highly integrated process, he said.

With the addition of a new owner to Sportsman Tracker, the company remains in its current location and has the same number of employees, Courter said.

Gayle Anderson, CEO of Kalkomey, said the purchase of Sportsman Tracker will allow her company to expand into a variety of new media and incorporate innovative products into a wider range of content platforms.

I am amazed at their offerings and talents and am excited to connect our team, which I believe to be the best outdoor educators, developers and content creators in the industry.

According to Coater, HuntWise was created to provide hunters with intuitive technology and tools that greatly increase their chances of success.

Most people consider big cities like San Francisco and New York to be the epicenter of innovation, but he said the best engineers live here in West Michigan.

The coater refused to provide the exact number, but would say the HuntWise app was downloaded millions of times.

read more:

The trial of a man accused of attempting to kidnap Whitmer for a large amount of evidence has been postponed

Art Prize begins in Grand Rapids after two years of absence

Michigan pharmacist accused of filling $ 2 million with a fake drug ring prescription

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/09/grand-rapids-company-that-created-online-hunting-tool-purchased-by-texas-firm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos