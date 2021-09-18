Snapchat At 10: History of scandals, innovation and sexting





When Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy first launched Snapchat on the App Store in September 2011, it was a college student-created disappearing photo app, not for sending nudes. As of this month’s 10th anniversary, we have over 280 million users per day and stable content from media brands and influencers. The product is abundantly inspiring temporary shared copycats, and investors are now with parent company Snap, Inc. Is worth more than $ 100 billion. What a 10 years!

But not everything went well for the “camera company,” which was the mysterious way Snapchat established its brand when it applied for an IPO in 2017. Early scandals are partly due to the literal establishment of the company. Flatsboy has always been a part of its history. Employees have been feeling the aftershocks of these early tremors and the consequences of doing business in the white and male-dominated tech industry for years.

Snap was creative, but recently it was shown that he wasn’t exempt from answering the same questions as all other social media startups.

The best and purest Snapchat aims to be playful and communicate with your friends without the stress of building a digital ID. But can we bring those founding ideals to the future while learning from the problematic moments of the past?

From innovation to scandals to wins and losses, there are several things that define Snapchat’s 10-year highs and lows.

Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.High: Transforming social media by inventing a disappearing photo app

Snapchat’s first value proposition remains one of the most powerful. That is, it provides a way to send photos to your friends (and later messages and videos). There is folklore that exiled co-founder Reggie Brown (more on him later) thought of an app that would allow users to send self-deleted photos during a sexting conversation. Early versions of the app were designed to minimize the user’s ability to grab the screen. We’ve also added a whimsical (or boy?) Feature to draw and write on top of those photos.

Low: Flatty atmosphere and flatty corporate culture

Today, Snapchat’s corporate mission states that the app “allows people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.” In contrast, in May 2012, the earliest date for Wayback Machine snapshots on Snapchat.com, Snapchat presented the app as what its early reputation would have believed. It’s full of pictures of very young people. I don’t wear much clothes (if any).

And then there’s the story of Reggie Brown. Brown was one of Spiegel’s Kappa Sigma brothers at Stanford University. After being called a sexting combo, Brown says he brought the idea of ​​removing the photo app to Spiegel. The pair then brought Bobby Murphy for his coding skills. Shortly thereafter, Murphy and Spiegel moved to Los Angeles, leaving Brown in the dust when Snapchat officially launched. In 2013, Brown sued Snap Brothers for not recognizing his intellectual property credit. Snap settled the proceedings in 2014, recognizing Brown’s role as the founder of the “remove photo app” idea. The company’s 2017 IPO revealed that Brown had won nearly $ 158 million.

Reggie Brown’s ghost wasn’t the only relic of Spiegel’s Kappasig era that stuck to Snapchat. Just as Snap was gaining momentum as a growing company profiled by something like the New York Times, Goker emailed Spiegel about events at parties and fraternities, including the most notorious stripper pole. I released a bunch of. He is the CEO, b * tch!

High: Invent the story and make the world a little smaller

Snapchat has taken that key idea further with Stories. When it was first released in 2013, the format hasn’t changed much. When you publish a photo or video to a story, the story lasts for 24 hours and then disappears. Your friends can see the story, and at the heart of this more passive form of consumption brilliance was that you could see who was watching what you posted. Want to show off what you’re doing to your crush without sending them directly? Post to the story and see if the view appears. You don’t need to like.

Later, Snap came up with the idea of ​​sharing the story more, not just with friends, with the innovation of Our Story. At first, based solely on location, you could contribute to the story of your city. Seeing what people are doing in the cities from Mumbai to São Paulo in near real time felt like a revelation.

There are still geographic stories today, but there are also user-created stories for events, such as cultural themes and holidays.

Low: User shedding redesign

After some time, the Snapchat story was basically a pandemic in 2015. However, Snap was reportedly declining the offer to buy Mark Zuckerberg and was about to pay Piper. Facebook-owned Instagram is a complete copy of Stories. Other companies such as Twitter and LinkedIn will copy the story format next year.

Snapchat needed to make changes, not just because Instagram was stealing ideas. It had to start making money. Therefore, in 2017, we announced a major redesign of the app that introduced an algorithmic content feed for public content (published by media companies or Our Stories) based on interest.

In the quarter, Snap lost 3 million users. Someone has launched a Change.org petition requesting a reverse course for the company. Growth has stabilized by 2019, but Redesign is still scared of Snapchat users around the world.

High: Make us all Barfrain Bow

basic. The word was all uppercase and was one of the first Snapchat filters. that’s it. Still, using it was novel and fun! ?? Snapchat has released geogated and location-based filters (one of the first location filters looked like it was raining in Las Vegas). The basic idea was transformed into an AR filter, with a cute dog and a rainbow-colored buffing face launching a thousand selfies (and Instagram copycats). Today, it is the center of the company’s business, with a “Creator Studio” where anyone technical or artistic can learn how to make lenses.

Low: Ugly history of racial numbness

The ability to change faces in AR has led to a racist filter. For example, Bob Marley’s filter basically gives the user a black face, and some have described another filter that gives the user a caricature-like flat, diagonal eye in the form of a “yellow face.”

As one ex-employee said, that bad decision is related to Snapchat’s diversity and the issue of “whitewash” culture. In 2020, Mashable published a description of the racial prejudice of the team responsible for curating the story from 2015 to 2018.

Snapchat conducted an investigation and concluded that the reported issues did not constitute a “widespread pattern.” However, the blind spot remains. In June 2020, Snapchat released a filter to commemorate June 16th with text that encourages users to “smile to break the chain.” Snapchat apologized and removed the filter after some Twitter users called the racially insensitive filter on a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.

High: Smart glasses, but please be cute

Rumors continue to spread about the rise of Oculus and mixed reality Apple headsets, and with the debut of Facebook’s new Ray Ban smartglasses, new spotlights are on the possibilities of smartglasses. However, like most things Facebook does, Snapchat did it first with Spectacles.

“It” means “cool” looking glasses with technical features. Spectacles has integrated the Snapchat app, and the company is working on more AR integration. Facebook glasses work like the Apple Watch in that they can make phone calls and play music. Eyeglasses aren’t in the mainstream, but this just reminds us that Snapchat entered this space earlier than anyone else. Well, except for Google and Google Glass. However. It’s a whole mess in itself.

Low: Copy TikTok with Spotlight

If not yet clear from this list, Snapchat’s theme for the past decade has been to strip off cool inventions by other social media companies (usually Facebook) and then invent other cool ones. The list didn’t mention the disappearance of messages on Snapchat’s chat bar or the acquisition and dissemination of Bitmoji, which Facebook and Apple copied respectively. Snap Maps, Minis, weird Bitmoji TV shows, and other fun features are all very original.

So it was very disappointing when Snapchat launched Spotlight, a portal within Snapchat that mimics TikTok. Initially, we paid up to $ 1 million per day for viral content. As the money is reduced, so are the content creators.

There’s a lot more to Snapchat: Shopping in AR! Artistic location-based filter! An addictive and fun bite-sized discover show! But it’s no longer Brock’s new kid. So we have to wait for what will happen in the next 10 years. Unlike that photo, it’s just unlikely to disappear.

