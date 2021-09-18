Here’s how to play FINAL FANTASY XIV’s new Reaper and Sage classes:





In the latest letter to FINAL FANTASY XIV Producer Stream, promised director / producer Naoki Yoshida will come with this year’s Endwalker expansion, including the first proper gameplay and details of the new Reaper and Sage classes. Detailed work changes in.

The reaper is a sickle-wielding melee class, much darker and ominous than other job classes. This is because you can summon the devil to support the battle. Sage is by far the best in comparison – a scholar-like barrier healer class and the fourth healing character in the game. However, fans haven’t heard much about these classes, except that the sage icon is causing aversion attacks.

The new Letter to the Producer stream (recorded by Nova Crystallis) detailed all the changes to the various job classes made in the Endwalker extension, but the first appropriate in both the actual Reaper and Sage classes. It also showed the appearance of the gameplay.

For example, the Reaper has a new gauge called the “Soul Gauge” that, once charged, can be used in a variety of actions, including unleashing a terrifying demon attack. There is also another gauge for the devil’s avatar. Reaper can open a portal, close a distance that remains open for a while, and attack multiple targets. Players need to care about their resources and gauges, but the team expects Reaper to be popular, so it’s easy to get the hang of it.

Sage can attack and heal allies at the same time, using its own resources for its abilities. The Sage’s Adder’s Gall ability creates an instant barrier, and Icarus is a dash ability close to the gap.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: The Endwalker extension will be released in November this year, bringing both of these new job classes and much more to one of the best MMOs on the PC.

