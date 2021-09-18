India says Google abused Android dominance





Google has curtailed competition and blocked the development of Android rivals in India, the country’s antitrust regulators have decided in a report seen by Reuters. In 2019, the Competition Commission of India began investigating whether Google abused Android’s dominance in a market where OS-powered devices are widespread. In a report on the findings, regulators wrote that Google has bent its “huge financial strength” to diminish the ability of manufacturers to develop and sell devices that run Android forks.

In addition, the Commission said it would be unfair for Google to require manufacturers to pre-install Android apps in exchange for access to a mobile operating system. The report reads that it violates Indian competition law. Regulators have also determined that the Play Store policy is “one-sided, ambiguous, ambiguous, prejudiced, and arbitrary.” “We look forward to demonstrating how Android has driven competition and innovation,” Google said in a statement sent to Reuters in collaboration with CCI.

The tech giant reportedly responded to the probe 24 times to protect itself, and other tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi also answered questions from the committee. CCI has determined that Google is illegally curbing domestic competition, but before CCI makes the final decision and announces any penalties, the company defends itself another I have a chance.

Just a few days ago, South Korean regulators also decided that Google used its dominant position in the market to thwart the development of its Android rivals. They beat the tech giant with a fine of $ 177 million. We also banned the company from requiring manufacturing partners to sign anti-fragmentation agreements that prohibit the creation and installation of alternative versions of the Android OS.

