An investigation into India’s antitrust law reveals that Google is abusing Android’s dominance, the report shows.





Antitrust Findings Google’s Latest Retreat in India Google also took advantage of the Play Store-report Google under antitrust investigation since 2019

New Delhi, September 18 (Reuters)-Google abused the dominant position of the Android operating system in India and used its “huge financial power” to illegally hurt competitors. Reuters.

Google of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) has reduced “the ability and incentives of device makers to develop and sell devices that work with alternative versions of Android,” according to a research unit of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June. Report states.

“We look forward to demonstrating how Android has driven competition and innovation,” a US tech giant told Reuters in collaboration with CCI.

Google hasn’t received an investigation report, someone who knows the situation directly told Reuters.

CCI did not respond to a request for comment on the report. Senior CCI members will review the report and give Google another opportunity to protect themselves before issuing final orders that may include penalties, another person familiar with the case said.

Google could appeal any order in an Indian court.

The findings are the latest antitrust setback for Google in India, facing several studies in the payment app and smart TV markets. The company is being investigated in Europe, the United States, etc. This week, South Korean antitrust regulators fined Google $ 180 million for blocking a customized version of Android.

“VAGUE, BIASED, ARBITRARY”

Google submitted at least 24 responses during the survey, defending itself and claiming that it didn’t hurt competition, the report said.

Smartphone makers such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), and Samsung and Xiaomi responded to CCI’s questions during a Google survey by 62 entities. It was one of. According to the report.

According to Counterpoint Research, Android powers 98% of India’s 520 million smartphones.

When CCI ordered the probe in 2019, Google took advantage of it to reduce its ability to force device makers to choose alternative versions of mobile operating systems and pre-install Google apps. I said that.

A 750-page report states that mandatory pre-installation of apps “equivalents to imposing unfair conditions on device makers” in violation of Indian competition law, but the company said that the Play Store app store The position is used to protect the advantage.

While the Play Store policy was “one-sided, ambiguous, ambiguous, prejudiced, and arbitrary,” Android has “enjoyed a dominant position” in licensed operating systems for smartphones and tablets since 2011. ..

The investigation began in 2019 after two Indian junior antitrust researchers and law students filed complaints, according to Reuters.

India remains Google’s major growth market. Last year, it said it would spend $ 10 billion domestically over five to seven years through its biggest commitment to major growth markets, equity investment and partnerships.

Report by Aditya Kalra, New Delhi.Edited by William Mallard

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

