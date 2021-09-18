Apple, Google and Facebook Rebuild Internet, World News and Top Stories Over Digital Privacy





San Francisco (NYTIMES)-Apple introduced a pop-up window for the iPhone in April, asking for permission to track it in various apps.

Google recently outlined plans to disable tracking technology in Chrome web browsers.

And Facebook said last month that hundreds of engineers are working on new ways to display ads independently of people’s personal data.

Development may seem like a technical tweak, but they were related to something bigger: an intensifying battle for the future of the Internet.

The struggle involved tech giants, upset Madison Avenue, and confused small businesses.

And it will make a big difference in how people’s personal information is used online, and it will have a big impact on how businesses make money digitally.

At the heart of the battle is advertising, the lifeline of the Internet.

More than 20 years ago, the Internet shook the advertising industry.

It revealed newspapers and magazines that relied on the sale of classified and printed ads, and threatened marketers to abolish TV ads as the primary way to reach a large audience.

Instead, brands often advertised across websites and promotions were often tailored to people’s specific interests.

These digital ads helped Facebook, Google and Twitter grow and provided search and social networking services to people for free.

But instead, people were tracked from site to site by technologies such as “cookies,” and their personal data was used to target them in relevant marketing.

Today, the system, which has swelled into the US $ 350 billion (S $ 470 billion) digital advertising industry, has been dismantled.

Driven by concerns about online privacy, Apple and Google have begun to revise their rules for online data collection.

Citing the privacy mantra, Apple has deployed a tool that blocks marketers from tracking people.

Google, which relies on digital advertising, is trying to do that in both ways by reinventing the system so that it can continue to direct ads to people without abusing access to personal data. ..

If your personal information is no longer the currency that people provide for online content and services, you need to do something else.

Media publishers, app makers, and e-commerce shops are now exploring different ways to survive the privacy-conscious Internet, and in some cases overturning their business model.

Many people choose to pay for what they get online by charging a subscription or other fee instead of using their personal data.

Jeff Green, CEO of Trade Desk, an advertising technology company affiliated with a major advertising agency in Ventura, California, said the battle behind the scenes is fundamental to the essence of the Web.

“The Internet answers the questions that have been addressed for decades: how does the Internet pay for itself,” he said.

Fallout can hurt brands that have relied on targeted advertising to get people to buy goods. It may also hurt tech giants like Facebook at first, but it won’t last long.

Instead, companies that can no longer track people, but still need to advertise, may spend more on the largest tech platforms that still have the most data about consumers.

“The change will increase funding and attention to Google, Facebook and Twitter,” said David Cohen, CEO of the industry group Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Two internet stories

The shift is complicated by Google and Apple’s dissenting views on how much ad tracking needs to be dialed back.

Apple wants customers who pay a premium for the iPhone to have the right to completely block tracking.

But Google executives suggest that Apple has turned privacy into a privilege for those who can afford the product.

For many, that means that the product they use may make the Internet look different.

In Apple’s gadgets, ads may only be somewhat relevant to an individual’s interests compared to targeted promotions on Google’s web.

Brendan Eich, founder of Brave, a private web browser, said that some sites that work well with Google’s browser are Apple’s browsers, as website creators may end up choosing the side. It states that some may not be loaded.

“It’s going to be two internet stories,” he said.

Companies that are not keeping up with change are at risk of being overrun.

Just as Netflix charges a monthly fee for video streaming, even media publishers and apps that display weather are increasingly charging subscription fees.

Some e-commerce sites are considering raising product prices to stay profitable.

Consider Seven Sisters Scones, a mail-order pastry shop in Johns Creek, Georgia. This shop uses Facebook ads to promote its products.

Nate Martin, head of bakery digital marketing, said digital marketing campaigns on Facebook have become less effective after Apple blocked some ad tracking. Facebook hasn’t been able to get that much data about customers who like baked goods, making it harder for stores to find interested buyers online.

“Everything stopped terribly,” he said. In June, bakery revenue fell from $ 40,000 in May to $ 16,000.

Since then, sales have been flat, he said.

To offset this decline, Seven Sisters Scones discussed raising the price of the sampler box from $ 29 to $ 36.

Apple declined to comment, but the executive said advertisers would adapt.

Google said it’s working on an approach that not only protects people’s data, but also allows advertisers to continue to target users with ads.

“Cookie” data

Since the 1990s, much of the web has been rooted in digital advertising. In that decade, “cookies,” which are part of the code planted in web browsers, began tracking people’s browsing activity across sites.

Marketers used that information to direct ads to individuals, and those interested in makeup and bicycles saw ads on those topics and products.

After the introduction of the iPhone and Android app stores in 2008, advertisers also collected data about what people did within the app by placing invisible trackers.

That information was linked to cookie data and shared with data brokers for further specific ad targeting.

The result is a vast advertising ecosystem that underpins free websites and online services.

Sites and apps such as BuzzFeed and TikTok thrived on this model. Even e-commerce sites rely partially on advertising to grow their business.

However, distrust of these practices began to grow.

In 2018, Facebook was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and people’s Facebook data was improperly collected without consent.

That same year, European regulators enacted the General Data Protection Regulation, a law to protect people’s information.

In 2019, Google and Facebook agreed to pay a record fine to the Federal Trade Commission to resolve allegations of privacy infringement.

In Silicon Valley, Apple has rethought its advertising approach. In 2017, Apple’s Head of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, announced that the Safari web browser will block cookies from following people between sites.

“It feels like you’re being tracked, and that’s because you’re being tracked,” he said. “more than this.”

Last year, Apple announced a pop-up window for the iPhone app. This window asks if you want to follow for marketing purposes.

If the user answers “no”, the app should stop monitoring and sharing data with third parties. As a result, there was a protest from one of the affected apps, Facebook.

In December, social networks launched a full-page newspaper ad proclaiming “to confront Apple” on behalf of small businesses that are hurt when ads can’t find a particular audience.

“The situation will be difficult for them to navigate,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is currently developing ways to target people with ads using the insights gathered on their devices without allowing them to share their personal data with third parties. If the person who clicks on the deodorant ad also buys sneakers, Facebook will share the pattern with the advertiser so that the group can see the sneaker ad.

This is less intrusive than sharing personal information, such as your email address, with advertisers.

A Facebook spokesman said, “We support giving people more control over how they use their data, but Apple’s widespread change comes from the industry and the most affected people. It happened without input. “

According to ad tech companies, more than 80% of iPhone users have opted out of tracking worldwide since Apple released the pop-up window.

Last month, Peter Farago, an executive at Verizon Media’s mobile analytics firm Flurry, published a post on LinkedIn called “The Time of Death” for ad tracking on the iPhone.

