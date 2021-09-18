5 things Google News can do to make me hate it a bit





Listen, I have a love-hate relationship with Google News, and until now I have bit my tongue. It provides a simple and easy-to-use experience for aggregating current events and works well with it for all accounts. However, like other Google services like Gmail, I think all they really do is never be good or reach their full potential. I dealt with the news because it came from a tech giant, but I didn’t think it was that user-friendly. In my opinion, the For you aspect never actually took place. Over the years, it’s no longer a reliable solution for me, and instead I’ve gone to tools like Feedly.

Today I wanted to see 5 things Google News can do to make me hate it even a little. Indeed, after removing it a few years ago, the dark mode that was finally added, and its minimalist approach, keeps things going to hell, it’s one of the first Google apps to become a PWA on the Play Store. But what is the minimum required app we are looking for? I’m not.

The biggest problem with Google News

First of all, I would like to thank the elephants in the room. Even if you probably beat it yourself and laid it aside, I’ll call for the biggest complaint I’ve ever received regarding this service. Google News is upside down in its approach to content curation. Instead of letting users add sources to follow and simply recommending to others, Google Reader dumps a million sources that aren’t relevant to your location, interests, etc. into one pool and sifts them out. I was forcing you to do it. Things one by one.

Running a Google account focused on games, business, or other creative efforts, what’s happening in politics, war, local murders, and what celebrities ate for breakfast It really kicks you out of your zone when you constantly find out and then complain that it wasn’t offered with a gold spoon. I’m not saying these things aren’t important, but like all topics, they have a place. Just because you don’t want to read it now doesn’t mean it’s not that important to our society, except for a spoon of gold.

Everyone has at least two aspects, and curating content, especially around business and casual personas, estimates relevant current events and grows and transforms as a person or entity, or content. Essential for educating and entertaining as a creator. We’ve already hidden nearly 200 news sources from the top headline section of the app and used thumb-down icons to reduce stories related to these aforementioned topics, but Google has reduced the stories associated with these aforementioned topics at every moment. Seems to have a terrible feeling about pushing them to the top of the feed. Day.

Currently, there is no way to hide or remove this heading section. The only solution is to scroll through the dark, depressing and irrelevant stories to access the content you choose to follow. These are usually 3-4 stories. Google literally doesn’t care that you don’t want to see anything, so say this again. If you want to use the app, force it to look.

That is, the section for you should be filled with what you choose to follow, but even it contains junk that you never choose to subscribe to. Yes, they are a bit more relevant than headlines, but why and why did Google choose to build news in the opposite way to its readers? I’m obsessed with cute apps and very visual information delivery, so I didn’t think I was on the cusp of Google Reader. This is what Reader has always been unsuccessful, but it’s ridiculous.

I said I didn’t want to see the story!

Now that I’ve complained enough, let’s move on. News does this if you want to display a carousel full of articles from different sources in the same news headline. You can swipe left or right to display. If it is not displayed, it will be played automatically. If you tap the 3-dot menu and select the option to hide or delete the story, the entire carousel will not support it. Instead, you were forced to delete them one by one. You would think Google would catch your drifts and get rid of them all at once. Usually, there are also tweets mixed in, so you need to swipe through them. Once you have removed the other 5 stories from the carousel, you cannot remove them manually. Talk about inconsistencies.

Just tie it to Discover already

Some time ago, Google Discover received a full coverage button for some stories. Although inconsistent, you may see a colorful newspaper logo that allows you to see other sources dealing with the topic and form your own opinion. It’s a great tool that’s one of the only things News has done over the years, but why does it only occasionally appear in Discover? And why doesn’t Google integrate Discover and News into the same experience?

Both services offer about the same layout, but to date they have remained separate. If Google News is so important to the company, why don’t they integrate it directly into the phone launcher instead of Discover and keep improving it? They can make changes to make it behave like Discover, and the reader will have a much more consistent experience across the board. Unfortunately, this won’t happen because Google was talking about it. News exists forever and is a big issue for publishers and readers. So why is it the axis when Google is building a second tool?

So why doesn’t it include a heart icon that taps the news to let you know you want more of that particular content? This is a great new addition to Discover that makes the news more personal. This is one way if you want to be able to control the processing of your content. Who knows, maybe it will require me to hide hundreds of sources a week.

Maybe read later

I noticed that there are hundreds of articles stored in the “Read Later” section of the news app. I’m talking about super old content that really doesn’t matter anymore. I have a lot of thoughts about this and it’s certainly my fault to save things and not go back to reading, but this Google is currently the first company in AI and machine learning and for a very long time I’m spending. Why are there no sections in google news instead of those stupid headlines that say don’t forget to read these to automate putting data in front of our faces these days? .. I’m sure they can come up with a better title, but that’s the point of what Im is looking for. Call the saved article once a week to notify you to read it.

Still, why is the app still not linking “read later” articles to the “read later” section of the Chrome or Google collection? Who is responsible for deliberately separating these tools of the same name at headquarters, and why did they still hit each other in the elevator? I got Kingdom Hearts because it worked well at Square Enix and Disney. The team you read later and the team you read later work in the same company and in the same building, so you think you can have the same experience, right?

Videos and podcasts are just terrible on google news

There was a time when Google News tried to integrate podcast sorting. If the publisher sets it up correctly as we did, the podcast will appear as a tab on a dedicated page. I got the impression that you can listen to it directly in the app, but instead you need to go directly to the web page and stay there. Yes, if you want to listen to podcasts in the news app, you can’t read other news. There was definitely a time when I could fold a podcast to an in-app player and keep looking around, but it was short-lived.

The same is true for Youtube videos. The video viewing experience not only completely inhales the Google News app, which is basically a web-based Youtube player, but also cannot play in the background or in a collapsed player while reading other apps. News suffering from the same problem. I don’t know you, but even if multitasking is a myth and you just want to switch between multiple tasks quickly, use a multitasking machine. Even if it’s bad for your mental health, it’s a reality of our current culture. I want to listen while reading in an easy-to-understand and simple manner.

I have the news for you it probably won’t get better

There are some other comfort improvements I’d like to see in the app, especially autoplay videos in news feeds, news sources and topic collections with the option to add comments in sharing and activities, and turn it off. Features such as Feedly’s offer to create, but the ones outlined above are my main complaints. Unfortunately, they have been a problem for years and I haven’t seen them ever get better. Google is a half-baked company. It’s a permanent beta machine and it’s going to stay that way.

Even more unfortunately, for some of the long-standing services like News, we took the stance of stopping their improvements and completely stopping treating them as beta products. I know it’s a dark outlook for things, but their MO seems to be, if it’s not broken (for most people), don’t fix it. Even if I go back to the app many times to get some quick news, I feel that all of this is completely annoying and disrupting the experience. But I’m going back, so it’s enough for Google to sit in its hand and do nothing you know, what it’s good at. It may sound very harsh, but deeply, you know Im is right. If you really want to disappoint and bring the news to the present day as a competitive tool for aggregation, you need to make some changes with this feedback in mind.

