Apex Legends’ large disconnect error may not be fixed for several days





If you’ve heard this before, stop. Apex Legends is suffering from server issues again. Currently, according to developer Respawn, Apex players are experiencing a ton of disconnect errors, “about three times the normal rate,” and worse, the team may not be able to fix it for a few days. I have.

Apex Legends seems to have a lot of server issues. This happens frequently because it ignores serious hacker attacks. The latest issue began around September 14th with a new Evolution event, forcing Respawn to disable the change to tap strafing. Shortly thereafter, players began to face connectivity issues or be completely kicked out of the game.

On September 15th, Respawn suggested that players had fixed these issues that they were enthusiastic about. A day later, Respawn acknowledged that there were still “problems in progress” and apologized, adding that it would “increase” server capacity and implement a fix. However, “some problems” suggested that work would be needed over the weekend.

In the latest tweet, Respawn said the connection problem was actually pretty bad, “about three times the normal disconnect error”, and four days later until the next full patch of Apex on September 22nd. I admitted that it may not be fixed. Fortunately, Respawn has extended its rank split this season, and players have been struggling to resolve ongoing server issues.

Despite today’s improvements, @PlayApex has about three times the normal disconnect error and could be completely back to normal until the next patch scheduled for September 22nd.

Extend the currently ranked split by one week. The update will be published on Monday.

— Respawn (@Respawn) September 17, 2021

Hopefully there will be no further delay until this issue is fixed in Apex Legends. Players had to wait long enough for cross-progression and next-generation updates.

