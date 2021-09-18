Leverage digital innovation to work smarter and streamline your business





When the pandemic pushed the world into the reality of working from home, many companies weren’t ready to virtualize their operations. From paper-based payroll to manual collection, business automation and digitization could alleviate many issues, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for business continuity. The financial services industry is one of the industries that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help customers reduce the risk of fraud, make faster payments, and provide data-driven business insights. It is one.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning sound futuristic, but these features are now widely available and have the potential to enable significant improvements in business operations, said Pat, Cleveland’s PNC regional president. Pastore said. PNC Treasury Management said artificial intelligence and machine learning drive the immediacy of the three important me of the economy. Interoperability; and interruption.

To that end, digital innovation helps companies make decisions faster, create integrated experiences, and disrupt their or their competitors’ businesses.

Cache forecast

Traditionally, the cash forecasting process has been a manual, labor-intensive and time-consuming process.

For example, PNC’s cache forecasting solution leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and corporate historical data to create 31-day rolling cache forecasts.

This module helps finance professionals predict future cash flows, reduce version control issues, plan gaps or surpluses, and ultimately provide better insights into current and future cash positions. increase. According to Ward, the solution can be integrated as a standalone product with the enterprise’s existing systems or coordinated with PNC’s PINACLE enterprise online and mobile banking platforms.

Real-time payment

In the area of ​​business-to-business payments, Ward said more than half of payments are still made by checks. It can be a problem in crisis situations.

Clearinghouse’s RTP network, the first new payment system in 40 years, is a real-time payment platform for inter-account transactions. According to Ward, what sets RTP apart from other payment systems is that it offers payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing immediacy and interoperability.

“AI and machine learning-enabled technologies are essential for monitoring and analyzing transactions in the blink of an eye needed to facilitate real-time payments,” Ward said.

Accounts receivable automation

Accounts receivable automation allows businesses to streamline the receipt of payments from their customers, reduce costs and maximize cash flow. Ward says that as businesses grow faster and companies continue to embrace efficiency, companies can integrate traditional checks and all electronic payment formats into a single remittance stream, often by automating complex accounts receivable processes. Said.

With access to virtual batch processing, integrated remote deposit capture, and workflow management, enterprises can operate more efficiently with minimal exceptions.

future

Pastore said competition is intensifying day by day and companies are looking for ways to improve their operations. This is only exacerbated by the pandemic.

PNC has advanced technologies that help businesses become more efficient and, by extension, more competitive.

From an industry perspective, Pastore and Ward said they expect more hires to grow in the coming years as more companies leverage advanced technology to make decisions and solve problems.

“This technology is very important because people are trying to find ways to move money faster without AI and machine learning,” Ward said.

