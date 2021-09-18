Postcards from the Edge-UKNet Zero Accelerator provides snapshots of the ClimateTech ecosystem





Sarah Merrick, CEO of Ripple Energy

Ripple energy

COP26 will shed light on Britain’s innovation-led approach to tackling climate change, says Sara Merrick. This is your chance to introduce the innovation ecosystem.

And potentially, a significant amount of work can be done as policy makers, NGOs, lobbyists and journalists from around the world arrive in Glasgow for the Climate Change Conference. The UK has more than 500 climate technology start-ups and scale-ups, according to figures released by Dealroom and Tech Nation. All of these hope to make some difference in the increasingly urgent battle against the effects of global warming.

But here it is. Even in the increasingly important sector, companies face the usual struggles associated with raising funds and scaling up to level activities, which has a significant impact on CO2 levels individually and collectively. Can be given.

Therefore, a few months before the summit, Tech Nation, the agency responsible for fostering an innovation economy, chose to bring 32 UK-based climate technology companies to join a growth platform known as Net Zero 2.0. What you did is probably appropriate. ..

Basically, Net Zero 2.0 is an acceleration program. As such, it provides familiar coaching menus, access to funding opportunities, and information from experts in a variety of industries, while facilitating peer-to-peer interactions within the cohort.

Meanwhile, it provides useful snapshots of the climate technology sector regarding the types of solutions currently being developed and deployed.

Various activities

Apart from the climate at the heart of each mission, the companies under Net Zero 2 offer a variety of technologies and business models.

In the field of B2B, carbon recovery and removal-as you can imagine-is a major theme. To give a few examples, Carbon Infinity has developed a direct air capture system. Supercritical is building a market for carbon removal projects. BX Earth connects food producers and businesses that can store carbon in the soil to allow offsetting.

Transport Tech is also well represented. For example, EMSOL and CATAGEN are involved in the data business. The former monitors pollution from automobiles and the latter provides automobile manufacturers with emission checking systems. Meanwhile, Oxford’s Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited is developing an eco-friendly last mile transportation solution.

Another trend is an increase in the number of B2C energy companies, and there are also many space technology companies in the cohort.

Content for participants

Now, Tech Nation is rarely slow to exaggerate when launching a program, and it must be said that the promotion of the new cohort characterizes the 32 participating companies as revolutionary. not.

But the ability to drive a revolution goes beyond sophisticated technology and viable business models. To make a difference, the company in question needs to cope well with the target market and gain significant traction.

That’s what NetZero designed to help them. But what do participating companies want to get from the program?

Anthony Baker is the CEO of Satellite Vu, one of the participating space technology companies. As he explains, the company will soon launch its first satellite with a SpaceX rocket, eventually putting a total of seven into orbit, but using infrared cameras to monitor heat emissions from the building. increase. The purpose is to provide data that provides customers such as insurance companies, local governments, and real estate owners with a way to understand when energy is being used inefficiently.

Baker sees participation in the program as an opportunity to get in touch and profile SatelliteVus. It’s great to be with like-minded companies. He says. And Net Zero is a platform that can showcase technology.

Not surprisingly, Baker is looking at potential customers. He added that he wanted to see the government as an anchor customer.

Sarah Merrick of Ripple Energy is also keen on making connections. The company has an unusual business model of not only building wind turbines to generate electricity for consumers, but also selling the shares of each wind farm to the same customer.

So what’s the appeal of buying stock in a power generation kit? According to Merrick, customers are helping to make wind farms a reality. And in the long run, customers can save on energy costs.

Like Baker, Merrick sees the program as a way to interact with other startups while at the same time building a network with a wider range of industries. Opportunities to attract the attention of investors are attractive. Investors are looking for climate solutions to invest in and we are looking for investors, she says. People can see the existence of ripples, which is a real benefit.

In the year of COP26, participants may connect with an audience around the world. It is assumed that those attending the conference will consider the UK climate technology ecosystem and what it offers. At least this year, Net Zero has the potential to offer participants a much larger stage than the average accelerator.

