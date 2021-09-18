Lack delays innovation campus | Local





The Martin County Board of Education received the latest information on delays at the MCS Innovation Campus on Monday.

Until recently, the facility was on track to offer classes during the semester.

The 60,000-square-foot facility at 407 East Boulevard will offer career and technical education (CTE) and STEAM (Science and Technology Arts and Mathematics) classes when completed. Other services include classes in the areas of Health Sciences, Business / Entrepreneurship, Computer Technology / Drone Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing.

Originally developed as a shared CTE center for Riverside High School and South Creek High School, the center will allow students of all ages in Martin County to experience the STEAM curriculum and activities on the Innovation Campus, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jim Guard, director of career and technical education and director of educational technology, told the board that the parking lot had been completely repaved and a line was drawn at the beginning of the day (Monday).

He said they finished it early this morning. It looks really good.

Refurbishment of existing structures was delayed last month due to unexpected structural damage, difficulty in obtaining materials due to supply chain problems, and broken sinks requiring reordering, according to a representative of Williamston’s ARChesson Construction Company. I did. Refurbishment.

The delays added by the guards arose from the recognition that there were parking safety concerns and that there was a need for a way to control the flow of traffic in and out of the parking lot.

He said this wasn’t in the original plan.

He said the delays caused by these issues were not the fault of Martin County schools, architects, or contractors.

As the parking lot renovation begins, traffic problems become more apparent, people invade the Bojungle, people on tractor trailers violate the laws of physics, guarding that they are trying to reach their destination one tenth of a second earlier. He said.

It was decided that a gate should be installed to limit the flow of traffic.

The initial contract was due to be completed by the end of May 2021 with an estimated $ 6.2 million. The addition of a parking gate will cost an additional $ 12,000 to $ 15,000, according to Gard. It was unclear from the meeting where the money would come from and when the gate would be set up.

Doug Chesson, Vice President of AR Chesson Construction, gave the board an overview of what the company has done in the last 30 days.

We continue to work on the finish and the painting is almost complete. All the polished floors are complete. Having determined that the entrance flooring is too bad to be polished, ARChesson will lay a traffic grade carpet with the approval of the architect. I think this will be a better situation for students. They will have better traction when they come in with wet feet, he said. A counter top is installed. And the laboratory sink is now in.

He said they were still waiting for a broken sink replacement to arrive.

Martin County Bill inspector Jody Griffin will be coming next week, he added.

According to Chesson, we will start cleaning today and will pass through the entire facility with the cleaners, which will be completed by the end of this week and the middle of next week. At this point, next week’s building inspectors are lined up, depending on the day the sink comes here. All fire alarms and sprinklers have been tested. Building inspectors are only worried about the sink in one of the bathrooms.

Al Chesson, owner and president of AR Chesson Construction Company, also greeted members of the board.

The bottom line is when students can be there. He said it was scheduled for Friday, September 24th.

According to MCS supervisor David Fonceta, this delay has already brought the first semester of classes offered in the building back to spring.

Al Chesson said some of the delays were due to a request for change by the board.

Fonseca said none of the changes they requested would delay the opening of the building.

Doug Chesson explained that AR Chesson should have been more positive about delays, but delays weren’t expected.

During the first part of the problem, it really worked for us to stay in front of the supply problem. It just influenced us in the end, Doug Chesson said.

Al Chesson added that we have some responsibility for this delay. We take ownership of it. I want you to understand, [the delay] Not because of effort or lack of effort.

MCS spokeswoman Sarah Stalls said the schedule didn’t go as well as expected, but the fall semester will take elementary and junior high school students to campus and offer them the opportunity to STEAM. I am convinced that the sooner we introduce students to opportunities based on career technology education, the more excited they will be to participate as a high school student.

In other MCS news, Julie Thomas, MCS’s chief school nurse, reported that despite the rough beginnings, the number of cases of Covid in the school system began to decline.

Public comments were received by the Board on COVID issues regarding the obligation to wear masks and questions regarding continued face-to-face learning.

Mayber Thomas argued that masks made of paper and cloth were ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID.

She said the evidence was overwhelming. COVID never goes away. What would you do if you came back year after year?

Another parent, Regina (whose surname is indistinguishable), said each school had children and asked board members to consider offering distance learning options.

She said she was worried about why the school was open. Covid, and the schools that are currently open, and the fact that the masks aren’t working, put our children at risk and she said it wasn’t fair to us and our children. I understand that they need education. That’s all for that.

She feels that providing face-to-face learning is not the only thing right. It’s not working. We have to do something different. And the problem of school refusal that we are having trouble keeping our children and other families safe. It’s not fair, she added.

Thadd White is a group editor for Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can contact [email protected] by email.

