City to test drone technology next week | Winchester Star





While the city of Winchester is testing the functionality of its aerial drone, some unusual activity may be seen over Winchester next week.

Drones are remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles used for recreational and warfare purposes. The Winchester Emergency Management Department owns five devices and has ten trained pilots who used them to search for hotspots in the event of a building fire.

Starting Monday, the city will conduct tests to further investigate the potential uses of the drone. Specifically, the test determines if you can use the drone to do the following:

Collect data from water meters

Inspect road conditions

Detect building energy inefficiencies

Make sure the city map is accurate and up-to-date

Check the health of trees in the city

According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, next week’s test will be conducted by Virginia Beach-based company DroneUp in collaboration with city officials and the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), a non-profit operating unit of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. It will be implemented.

The city wants to strengthen its drone program and maximize the opportunities it can offer to improve the efficiency of local government operations, Winchester’s emergency management coordinator and city drone. Program manager Scott Kensinger said in the release.

Winchester is one of several regions in Virginia and has the potential to become a smart city from CIT. According to CIT, this is a municipality that uses sustainable and resilient technology to collect data and automate processes.

Winchester has begun testing smart city technology during the release of Tropical Cyclone Aida. Flood sensors were installed in Town Run and Abram Creek to collect flood information and add it to the state-wide data dashboard to monitor water flow.

Winchester Development Services Director Sean Hirschberger said that if Winchester continues to expand technology opportunities, it could attract new types of commerce and manufacturing to our city and provide educational opportunities for local students. He states in the release.

Winchester’s John S. Evahard III agrees, especially regarding the potential uses of drones. Based in Vienna, ATA LLC’s chief technology officer, who uses technology to help clients streamline their operations, takes prescriptions and groceries to the homes of mobile people, making drones commonplace in Winchester. He said he could imagine the times of. problem.

According to Eberhardt, it’s important to map the airspace above Winchester to know where the drone operator can fly safely. Creating a flight map can attract companies that manufacture drones and provide device support services, which can lead to high-paying jobs that don’t necessarily require a college degree.

On Wednesday, Eberhardt, DroneUp’s Rese Cleaver, 536 Jefferson St. He said he would visit the Emiland Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center in Tokyo and talk with Winchester Public Schools officials about career potential related to drone technology.

According to the city’s media release, Winchester is also working with the Winchester Regional Airport and the Virginia Civil Aviation Bureau’s Flight Information Exchange Program to ensure the safety of regional airspace in both manned and unmanned operations for commercial purposes. I’m testing the use of a drone.

