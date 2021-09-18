Nine hospital innovation executives warn of digital health investment hazards





Last month, hospital innovation leaders shared the number one Becker they were looking for in a potential innovation investment. Now they are detailing which danger signals to watch out for.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Thomas Graham, MD. Kettering (Ohio) Health Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer. Colleagues with titles that include innovation, transformation and strategy. CIOs and CMIOs are full of both organic (from their own institutions) and external opportunities to seek investment in new digital health. To be honest, that’s good news for the future of healthcare delivery.

However, you need to carefully filter these new offerings, whether they come from within a wall or from a start-up or established entity. Our approach includes a disciplined assessment process and checklist. Is the new tool “buy or build”? In other words, do you already maintain capacity / function? Will it be additive rather than redundant for the platform you are already operating? Does it give measurable results? Is the relationship similar to partnerships and vendor-client arrangements? Will it interface with our EMR or make it even more active? Is this service strategic for the enterprise in line with its mission?

New investments we make need to enhance access, improve outcomes, improve patient experience, and / or manage costs of care.

Daniel Durand, MD. Chief Clinical Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). I’m looking for the next danger signal. This is enough to easily knock out 80% of your potential investment in digital health.

Do they have a legitimate sustainable competitive advantage? The Porters Five Forces model provides a useful framework for determining if there are legitimate barriers to various competitiveness. Usually, I want to make sure that a start-up company has intellectual property (devices, patented software algorithms, etc.) or at least has the opportunity to develop legitimate trade secrets (proprietary data, analytics, etc.). think. Remember the network effect, sometimes referred to as Porter’s Sixth Power. These can provide non-linear boosts for companies with a large initial user base (think Uber or AirBnB). Can stakeholders who are trying to solve the problem be willing to pay or pay? One of the trickiest things about health care is the complexity of the money flow and the “principal agent problem”. The idea is that the party paying for something rarely “shops” for the service. In general, understanding how to create value in health care is much easier than understanding who is willing to pay for the value you are creating. Do they significantly overestimate the cost of new income? Companies run by “non-healthcare” entrepreneurs simply understand how the system is fragmented due to both the regulatory environment and the surprising lack of integration compared to other sectors. Often you can’t. Is a “one-time build” and is rarely understood quantitatively and correctly. Most start-ups systematically underestimate the amount they pay for each new implementation.

Kolaleh Eskandanian, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer at Children’s National Hospital (Washington, DC). Digital health includes a wide range of categories, from health IT to fitness trackers to advanced software that helps clinicians make decisions. My focus areas include digital health software and applications that are regulated for purposes as medical products, assisting medical products, or algorithms that assist in medical decision making. In this context, the danger signal I’m looking for is the rigor given to the tests and validations that need to go into the development process to get regulatory approval or approval. Another danger signal is when developers insist on masking “software as a medical device” as a consumer product and believe that investors are shunning regulated technology.

Jason Joseph. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of Spectrum Health, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Today, digital health has a lot of attention and investment, and of course it does. There is a great opportunity to use digital technologies that can make health and illness treatments and programmatic management better and more efficient. But there are better ideas than companies that have come up with ways to make those ideas really impactful. This means that many failures will occur over time. If you are looking to make some investment in something that has a higher risk but may be profitable, that’s ok.

We are exploring fundamentals as a medical system that aims to improve the health of patients and members. Is there a rational business model to keep this company in the future? We are looking for a partner with some sustainability. Are there any measurable results that have been demonstrated in the real world? Does the tool or platform recognize its position in the ecosystem and meet its needs without compromising other areas that overlap or confuse consumers? If these things aren’t aligned the right way, it’s wise to proceed with caution and use some guardrails.

Kathy Aziz-Naline. Chief Digital Officer of Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, CA). Digital health has become one of the trending topics throughout the healthcare industry. On top of that, there are new start-ups entering this space every day, and it’s becoming increasingly important to scrutinize and thoroughly assess potential investment areas. The first warning signal is whether the tool is being deployed for the right reason. Is it marketed to solve the actual problem that either the doctor, the patient, or the consumer is experiencing? Will it solve today’s market gaps that will have a positive impact on the people we care for? These answers are important because the focus is on closing gaps rather than building trending technologies.

The second danger signal is how the product is manufactured. Is this another great idea driven by a great business leader, or is there a strong engineer who understands that what is built is likely to need to work on legacy systems? Evaluate. You need to make sure that the built product solves it. Failure to do so will result in many integration issues.

Finally, are the estimated costs realistic? Some of the products they are investing in have founders / leaders who understand that acquisitions are not only for patients / consumers, but also for doctors to use tools that can affect ROI potential. You need to make sure that. There are many areas to watch out for other than what I shared, but overall, these are the first areas to look at before having a deeper conversation.

Nick Patel, MD. Chief Digital Officer of Prisma Health (Columbia, South Carolina). When assessing new digital health investments, some of the danger signals I’m aware of are the lack of maturity of the depth solution to meet current and future needs, limited interoperability ( Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources application programming interface, software development kit). ), Deployment ownership imbalance, low technical IQ, poor cybersecurity track record, roadmap to go nowhere, unstable financial stability of the company. After checking some of these boxes, we verified the vendor’s true track record of successful and on-time execution of the solution. It is important to look at the “Go Ahead” and “Roadmap”.

Mark Candley Sorts. Chief Innovation Officer at WellSpan Health, York, PA. When considering a new investment in WellSpan Health’s digital healthcare, there are three factors to focus on. Any of the three issues is considered a warning sign.

The first is ease of use for patients and healthcare providers. While new technologies can make a leap forward in clinical care, it can be difficult to improve return on investment if the user experience is not intuitive to both the care team and the patient.

The second is how well the tools integrate with the current digital ecosystem. Everyone knows the frustration of having 20 different adapters, dongles, and remote controls for a variety of electronics, but no one wants such a medical experience. New digital health tools need to connect to existing systems such as electronic medical records and patient portals, as well as seamlessly experience the technology used by patients.

Third, of course, is the cost. It’s always about return on investment, as everyone knows that new technologies bring new costs. However, ROI is solution-specific and can change over time. We need to weigh the prices of early hiring and waiting. Being a starter may have an advantage on ROI, but there can be hidden costs as the solution grows and evolves.

Ultimately, clinical outcomes and benefits to the patient’s experience drive our assessment and decision-making, but identifying hazard signals and performing due diligence determine the level of investment success.

Dr. Claustop Jensen Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development and IT at Teladoc Health, Purchase, NY. I always seek clarity of the issues and opportunities being addressed. If the clarity isn’t there, it’s a red flag. Another danger signal is when different stakeholders have different views on why this is a good way to deal with it. And if you don’t see a clear path to a fun, unified end-user experience, this is also a red flag.

Finally, I personally seek an early understanding of the feasibility of both business and technology for different solution approaches. You can’t and shouldn’t do many designs in advance, but extensive experience tells you if something is likely to actually be feasible.

Plenty Tom, MD. Chief Futurist at Vituity (Emeryville, CA). The transition from health technology ideas to successful startups is a difficult proposal. Even a digital health company with great ideas needs to significantly add to its capabilities to succeed. There are some warning signs that investors should be wary of:

The first is the lack of balance in the enterprise. In particular, there is a lack of leadership with a deep understanding and expertise in healthcare delivery systems, including structure, financing and culture. Both health cares are large but have subtle differences. Does the company understand their market, the relationship between stakeholders who may not be their customers and opinion leaders?

The second is a good idea without a good execution / operations team. Early-stage businesses often start when someone with technical knowledge envisions a better way to do something. The founder’s focus is only on making the best products. The inspiration is 1 percent. OK, you can say 10%.

Third, they cannot get the financial resources they need to survive the long runway with medical technology. Every aspect of adopting healthcare innovation is complex. Business development is certainly a long sales cycle. Does the company fully understand how their products are integrated into the system? The ability to provide good data is only useful to customers who can act on it. Is the company ready to partner with free innovation to create integrated solutions?

Healthcare is a huge ship with very inertia. You need multiple tugs to change direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/digital-transformation/digital-health-investment-red-flags-to-look-out-for-per-9-hospital-innovation-execs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos