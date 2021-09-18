Familiar face becomes new Dean of Research at Veterinary School





Globe Special-News

When the Texas Tech University Veterinary School in Amarillo conducted a national survey to find the right person to lead a school research and innovation company, the ideal candidate was not a stranger to the school. understood.

In fact, the successful candidate was, so to speak, near the house. The candidate was Thu’Annelise’ Nguyen, the founding teacher of the school and a professor of toxicology.

Nguyen did not hesitate to begin his new role as Veterinary Veterinary Dean of Research (ADR).

“I am excited and honored to serve our school as Vice Dean of Research,” Nguyen said. “In this position, my goal is (I) to support and promote faculty and student research, scholarships, and creative activities while maintaining and contributing to our research portfolio in cancer research.”

Research and innovation are important aspects of all world-class veterinary medicine. Discovery leads new knowledge to the curriculum. It improves the arts and sciences of veterinary practice and benefits society through the translation of discoveries. Nguyen’s experience as a scholar, innovator and entrepreneur is perfectly coordinated to lead schools in pursuit of research and discovery excellence.

“We are very lucky and Annelies is part of our school,” said Guy Ronellagan, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. “And now that she is leading our research and innovation efforts, we move from power to power. Important to us, Annelise is through the One Health scholarship. In addition to her role as an ADR, she has a deep understanding of how research can help with human, animal and ecosystem health. It ’s the perfect person. ”

Many know that collecting research grants from scholars is very competitive. The proposal needs to be solid, very compelling, and clearly written. Nguyen has extensive experience in drafting proposals and works with Texas Tech offices to carry out continuous, targeted professional development for school faculty, staff and students. In addition, she fosters opportunities for everyone in the school to engage in innovation and entrepreneurship at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub in Research Park.

Nguyen has a broad background in research, innovation and education. A little over a year ago, in her pioneering spirit, she joined SVM and helped build a special program from scratch. She started as a professor of toxicology and was tasked with supporting the establishment of the Texas Comparative Cancer Research Center (TC3R), which already attracts scholars from Texas Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), and others.

As a toxicologist, Nguyen explores and discovers effective therapeutic possibilities through models that helped her innovate. She pursues research into breast cancer drug discovery by targeting the defects in cell-cell communication observed in both human and animal cancer cells. In addition, she developed an ex vivo model of a 3D tumor from the patient’s cancer tissue and then successfully screened for potential anticancer drugs for its effectiveness.

Nguyen’s new role has many responsibilities, one of which includes oversight of SVM graduate studies. She has been in graduate education for 25 years and is devoted to graduate education. She is also excited to welcome the first class of PhD students in One Health Sciences in the fall of 2022.

“Get ready,” said Ronellagan. “I don’t know anyone who has the energy, motivation, and enthusiasm of Annelies. She’s great to work with, but she doesn’t let us sit in our glory. Annelise pushes us to be the best we can. She makes a difference every day between our world and our lives. “

