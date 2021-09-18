Chinese Standard 2035 Project Can Cause a Technical Cold War – Diplomat





The final decline of Western domination in the standards territory provided an opportunity for China to play a greater role in finalizing and setting technical standards. The Chinese nation has gradually improved its technological capabilities and has been working to strengthen China’s technical sector over the past 20 years. China’s domestic private technology sector, with state support, has won a huge amount on the international arena. Today, it appears to play an active role in advocating global technical standards and global governance mechanisms for managing emerging technologies. Thus, China wants to boost domestic economic growth and anticipate geopolitical implications.

The Chinese government argues that the framework mechanism of international technological governance needs to be renewed in order to break the existing hegemony of the West. Xi Jinping president has declared that it is not possible to impose global rules in one or several countries.

Chinese leaders believe that the standard-setting process is a manifestation of cutting-edge technology. Increasing economic and geopolitical influence is at the core of China’s pursuit of controlling the stage of international standards. In addition to this, addressing the vulnerabilities and revocation of existing governance frameworks by fine-tuning the standardization process to the interests of the state is also an important objective of the Chinese government.

A state-led project to understand the nuances behind standardization and the activities of international standards bodies specializing in technology will help both the Chinese state and its private sector build a foothold in the process. With all this in mind, the Chinese Standards 2035 project was devised by Chinese leaders who believed that the setting of technical standards had immeasurable political and economic value.

The main impetus for China’s involvement in the standardization process lies in the fact that developing countries that have established themselves in the technology sector had to work under the umbrella of Western rules and regulations that govern key technologies. .. In the case of telecommunications, the Chinese had to pay a lot of money to license patents related to network technologies developed by major hardware manufacturers such as Qualcomm and Cisco. This puts China’s telecommunications sector at a disadvantage. However, with Huawei’s licensed patents related to 5G technology, the private sector and the state are enjoying significant economic benefits in monetizing these technology patents.

As the economy changes, Chinese are looking to innovate to expand and drive manufacturing processes. Their main purpose is to reduce their reliance on foreign technology by developing their own capabilities. State investment in domestic enterprises is increasing in the hope that China will dominate the framework of governance. At the same time, it can drive innovation in each country and remain competitive in the global market.

With regard to China’s economic opportunities, the establishment of China-backed international standards will help the domestic technology industry grow rapidly and facilitate access to international markets. Interoperability between Chinese products and services and Western products and services by common standards helps China improve exports.

China Standards 2035 is one of the state’s major projects over the next decade. Made in China 2025 aims to increase production in China’s manufacturing industry and solidify its position in the global supply chain of key technologies, while standard projects control the use of these technologies. The purpose is to manage the framework. Influencing and setting technical standards will help China achieve its goals of developing and controlling the use of strategic future technologies.

Chinese Standard 2035 aims to cover not only important technologies, but also standards related to various sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. This project examines how China can play an important role in developing future standards related to key technologies and proposes China’s suggestions for developing different standards.

This also appears to be the purpose for China to create its own technology block by exporting standards through cross-border agreements. Replacing existing accepted standards with regional variants can crack the technology sector. China aims to create more affordable and easy-to-adopt standards for its allies, especially the developing countries in which China invests heavily. This could increase leverage in advocating one of the standards of choice for China as the next international technical standard. These standards serve as Chinese weapons for ultimately expelling the West in the battle of high stakes technology.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), along with its major infrastructure projects, exports China’s technical standards to all allies. China’s economic and technological advantage showboats are steadily increasing, and China is increasing its presence in standards bodies (SDOs) and other international forums responsible for finalizing technical standards. This helped China build a foothold in the activities of standards bodies and ensured that the high-level status of these organizations was under the influence of China’s leadership.

China now has economic influence and political will to influence the standards-setting process at the international stage. However, the increasingly centralized authoritarian regime of CCP has created a very restrictive technological environment. Citizens’ activities and the use of certain technologies on the Internet are subject to endless restrictions. Infringement of the CCP on the personal rights of the Chinese people has reduced the credibility of the global technology governance framework that may be supported by the Chinese. For the success of China’s ambitious standards project, this must be addressed by leadership.

The question remains whether China-backed technology governance frameworks will be accepted around the world, especially in the West. There is also the question of whether China will change its position on how to govern and regulate the use of certain technologies. This makes it difficult to quantify the extent to which geopolitics can play a role in the standards-setting process for emerging technologies. But what is certain is that China is ultimately trying to influence the standardization process at international forums so that it can control the use of certain strategic technologies.

Governments around the world must be aware of the role of emerging technologies and their future implications. Technologically proficient states such as India and Israel, which make the largest contribution to the global technology ecosystem, are still new to influencing technical standards. These states need to invest in innovation and develop these key technologies. Bridging the gap between technology and foreign policy must be one of the priorities for all technologically advanced states.

The entire process of setting global technical standards has never been, and will never be, a purely technical exercise. Standard setting has long been regarded as a benign process, but China’s growing influence has made the entire process important to both policy makers and multinational tech companies. However, the standard setting will continue to be promoted politically with or without Chinese involvement. Therefore, the need to understand and evaluate the geopolitical implications of these standards helps states make rational decisions related to emerging technologies.

