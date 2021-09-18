Three Key Steps to Promoting Robust and Sustainable Learning Programs





Editor’s Note: The following is a guest article from Michael Voegele, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Philip Morris International.

Organizations with the technology to support the digital workforce dominate the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

This sudden and overwhelming reliance on IT underscores its crucial importance in meeting evolving business needs, a key factor in success in the post-COVID-19 world.

Technology is no longer just for IT departments. It is the heart of the organization’s heartbeat and affects all its capabilities, from customer travel to marketing and innovation.

It is important to foster an environment for learning and skill improvement so that employees can acquire knowledge and skills.

This increases agility, enhances digital transformation, and promotes customer centricity.

Fostering a learning environment

To build this learning environment, technology leaders need to be able to respond quickly to change and meet demand with solutions such as IT team skill upgrades.

Throughout my career, and more recently during a pandemic, I started a learning and training initiative to develop a team that learns faster. My main ambition at PMI is to build the fastest learning IT team in the world. That’s why we launched the IT Academy.

The three key steps that have proven to be the most important in promoting a robust and sustainable learning program are:

1. Learning: Baseline, Prediction of Change and Co-creation

First, you need to communicate openly with IT teams and leaders throughout your organization to identify issues, business issues, and key growth areas, and develop custom programs accordingly. This requires IT leaders to demonstrate and leverage softer skills such as emotional intelligence to facilitate these important conversations.

This continuous two-way communication enhances internal coordination and employee involvement, ensuring (rather than being recognized) that the organization meets real needs and encouraging employee approval. increase. Listening to workers helps to increase their confidence in themselves and their abilities, as well as the purpose of the organization.

2. Reflection: Change Control and Transformation Superstar

Change control and transformation involves identifying people with skill sets and passions to facilitate program adoption and active participation. Employees need to be empowered to move forward and take action in making changes that bring value to their business.

As an in-house supporter, employees can demonstrate the benefits of learning programs and drive adoption of new systems and platforms. They can act as mentors for others in skill-up programs and provide support outside of formal training sessions.

These are people who can empower employees, motivate colleagues to participate, foster larger agencies, and help give others a say.

Investing in the internal conduit of change creates a spillover effect on all talents within the organization and develops tech-savvy skills to move the business forward. Organizational transformation can take place more quickly as teams become more efficient and support other colleagues in improving and hiring new tools and techniques.

This dynamic movement instills a desire for learning and constant improvement, creates a network of leaders and promotes lifelong employability.

3. Recruitment: Evolve and create a more digitally savvy corporate culture

Finally, recognize and celebrate learning through benchmarks. Celebrating a milestone when it is achieved helps to increase the motivation, excitement, curiosity and self-confidence to try and experiment with new things.

It also ensures that progress is measured, setbacks are dealt with quickly, and failures are seen as progress towards critical learning and resolution.

Cultural change brings more innovative, agile, resilient, future-proof individuals and ultimately teams. Leveraging a culture of celebrating learning encourages active skill development throughout the organization and instills a growth mindset for all employees.

The future that leads change

As the world continues to embrace digital transformation, organizations that help employees adopt new technologies and ways of working improve lifelong employability.

They empower individuals and teams to be agile and innovative and motivated by the company and its ambitions. These are future-oriented businesses that can guide the rapid changes that are happening around us and bring a better future to society.

