Apple’s best iPhone 13 feature isn’t specs, it’s a ridiculous trade-in offer.





Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone 13 at an Apple event on Tuesday.

Apple This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phones (pre-orders are now available) have many new features that welcome upgrades from previous iPhone models. Battery life is long, with nifty camera tricks, better displays, slimmer notches, and even some new color options. This stealth “S Year” upgrade isn’t as important as last year’s redesign and addition of 5G, but it’s quite possible that Apple will run millions of iPhones.

Especially when considering carrier prices here in the United States.

Now Playing: Watch This: Apple Announces New iPhone 13 Lineup, Apple Watch Series …

1:49

All three major wireless providers have introduced new iPhone offers to upgrade older devices to these 5G-enabled iPhones. As a trend in recent years, these offers are available to both new and existing customers and offer significant discounts on all versions of the new iPhone 13 if they promise to upgrade and stay in their career for several years. increase.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

This transaction shows that carriers are not only pushing new customers away from each other, but also keeping current customers in longer transactions. The trading sluice was opened last year when businesses were trying to attract people to 5G networks and continues to launch the iPhone 13. It’s a good time for those looking for deals, but consumers should be aware that it can last up to three years.

Apple even allowed a career discount in a presentation with Kaiann Drance, vice president of iPhone product marketing on Tuesday. When mentioning the price of the iPhone 13, he said, “There are some great offers from Apple and its partners.”

AT & T offers up to $ 1,000 off iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max and up to $ 800 off iPhone 13 and Mini, basically freeing iPhone 13 Pro, 13 or 13 Mini. Verizon offers up to $ 1,000 from 13Pro or ProMax and up to $ 800 from iPhone 13. This covers the basic cost of 13 Pro Max, 13, and Mini.

Read more: iPhone 13 vs. 13 Mini vs. 13 Pro vs. 13 Pro Max: The biggest difference of all

Both carriers need to trade in their fairly recent calls to take advantage of unlimited plans (for Verizon, current higher-tier unlimited services such as Do More, Get More, Play More or old Above Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited plans. One of the) Get full credit. AT & T also requires the device to be in good working order, but Verizon can be used with any phone, including phones with a broken screen, as long as the battery isn’t damaged.

T-Mobile’s most proactive suggestions come directly from Apple. If you purchased from Apple and traded on iPhone X or later, the company will offer a minimum of $ 200 credit from Apple for the price of the phone and a minimum of $ 200 from T-Mobile. If you’re trading on a new device and have a top carrier plan called Magenta Max, these numbers can jump quickly.

Apple’s iPhone 13, new iPad Mini, etc .: See photos of everything you saw at Apple’s September event

If you have a Magenta Max and are trading on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple will return $ 790 and T-Mobile will kick up another $ 500 through billing credits, saving a total of $ 1,290. ..

More directly, T-Mobile offers up to $ 500 off the price of iPhone 13 series phones as long as they raise money on installment plans and trade in eligible devices. This offer does not require a Magenta Max plan and works with any other offering of the company.

Sarah Tew / CNET Playing for keeps

The pitfall in all cases is that you have to be willing to stay in your chosen carrier as the discount will be returned as your monthly billing credit.

The AT & T contract requires the phone to be funded for 36 months. Whereas Verizon requires funding for either a 24-month or 30-month period, T-Mobile’s Apple contract offers some of the carrier’s promotions through 24-month billing credits. (A trade-in to Apple can be used as an instant credit). T-Mobile’s $ 500 off direct promotion requires the purchase of iPhone 13 with a 30-month installment plan.

In either case, if you cancel the service or leave early, you run the risk of losing your remaining billing credits and being charged your outstanding phone balance.

“Currently, U.S. carriers are rolling out 5G networks in earnest and are trying to strengthen their subscriber base to stop competition,” said Avi Greengart, an industry analyst at Techsponential. Says. “They are all steadily paying off by linking these transactions to the most expensive service plans, demanding trade-in, and extending subsidies to two or three years.”

Read more: iPhone 13 pricing and pre-order: How and when to buy a new Apple phone

Playing now: Look at this: Apple reveals iPhone 13

0:55

In addition to today’s upgrade offers, some carriers like T-Mobile have added new incentives to keep people on the network for even longer, well beyond the iPhone 12 or 13.

Under a policy called “Forever Upgrade,” starting Friday, T-Mobile guarantees a trade-in price of up to $ 800 to users on the network who purchase a new iPhone 12 or 13 and have the highest Magenta Max plan. (Also applicable to other older high-end T-Mobile or Sprint plans).

Like all other transactions, there are pitfalls. In addition to the plan requirements, the $ 800 trade-in price won’t happen unless you wait two years to keep your device in good working order. At that point, you can trade in your iPhone again, spend the money on your new device, and continue the cycle.

Anshel Sag, senior analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, said career transactions such as those offered by T-Mobile “are aimed at increasing consumer loyalty and keeping people in the loop.” I am. And because many of these deals require a higher tier of unlimited plans, Sag said that carriers would “rather than let someone else with a more aggressive iPhone offer go to them. It’s happier to retain customers. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apples-best-iphone-13-features-are-the-ridiculous-trade-in-offers-not-specs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos