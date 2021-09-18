Android TV or Fire TV: Which smart TV OS is better?





It’s hard to find a TV that isn’t smart today. That is, you are connected to the internet and can run the app. Many are running Fire TV or Android TV. Having a smart TV means that you don’t have to worry about another streaming stick and you have a little easier access to your streaming service. Choose either Android TV or Fire TV and you’ll also have access to top-notch virtual assistants.

Fire TV is available on Toshiba and Best Buy Insignia branded TVs, including the Toshiba C350 Fire TV and the Insignia F30 Fire TV Edition (2020 model). Android TV is found on Sony, Hisense, and TCL TVs such as the Sony Bravia X800H and Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G).

Both Android TV and Fire TV can do a lot. What’s right for you will come down to the experience you like more and the virtual assistant you’re already using.

Android TV and Fire TV: Navigation and Interface

Android TV and Fire TV each have a horizontal layout with a long screen that you can scroll down to view. Until recently, the difference between the two was the number of menu options. However, due to the redesign of the Fire TV’s large interface, the two approaches are very similar.

(Image credit: Future)

Android TV has streamlined menus such as Home, Discover, Apps and more. The content will be advertised at the top of the home screen and you will be taken to your favorite app (selected app). Then PlayNext — The next episode of the show, movie, or series you’re watching. What you see after that is relevant to the app you downloaded and can include recommendations from Netflix and YouTube, as well as suggestions from the Google Play store. At the bottom of the page there is a link to customize your home screen. Here you can select recommendations for the apps you want to view.

[検出]Tabs focus on suggesting content based on app and display choices. You can also tell your Android TV what you like to get more personalized recommendations.[検出]You must opt ​​in to personalize to see recommendations on the tabs.[アプリ]The tab shows everything you’ve downloaded and provides a link to the Google Play Store for more information.

(Image credit: Future)

With the update, Fire TV also has three menu items: Home, Search, and Live. Previously there was a long list of menu options: Home, Live, Your Video, Free, Movies, TV Shows, Apps, Settings.

The home screen begins with a show or movie ad. Some are related to your app or service, some are not. The menu is displayed below it, and the app is displayed on the right side of the menu.[アプリとチャンネル]You can go to and change the apps displayed there. The home screen also shows what you’ve watched recently, a list of sponsored links, and recently used apps. Scroll down the screen and you’ll see that Prime Video recommendations are mixed with content from other apps such as Netflix.

Search is a place to browse movies and shows. You can search for and dig into topics and categories. Live shows the current status based on your livestreaming app and provides a link to the livestreaming app.

If Prime Video is the main service, Fire TV works very well. If you haven’t subscribed to Prime, or aren’t a fan of that option, Amazon’s Fire TV focus can get in the way.

Winner: Android TV. Both are very similar, but Android TV is more flexible.

Android TV and Fire TV: App Selection

Both Android TV and Fire TV have almost every app you want to use. Addressed recent omissions such as Apple TV on Android TV and Peacock and HBO Max on Fire TV.

(Image credit: Future)

The main screen of the Google Play Store shows the recommended apps and games to watch. You can also search by voice or input. As you type, you’ll see suggestions for speeding up your discovery below. However, the fastest way to find the app is to use the Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Future)

You can get new apps and games on the Fire TV App store channel. The app library shows the downloaded apps, and Featured offers recommended downloads. If you can’t find what you’re looking for[すべてのカテゴリ]There are 27 themes on the tab. Unfortunately, there is no easy app-focused search option. However, you can always ask Alexa a question. Like AndroidTV, voice search is the fastest way if you already know what you’re looking for.

Winner: Tie

Android TV and Fire TV: Search

Search is an important part of smart TVs because of the sheer volume of content available. We want to be able to find programs and movies as well as apps.

As mentioned earlier, using voice search is often the easiest way to find things. Both smart operating systems allow you to enter a query and suggest terms as you type.

(Image credit: Future)

A search for “Paul Newman” on the Fire TV showed options for the services he subscribed to, as well as other movies and TV shows in which he appeared. In addition, apps such as YouTube that can search for names have also been proposed. When I searched for “The Color of Money 2”, the movie page was displayed on the TV, and similar results were obtained, but there were also apps that were not related to the movie.

(Image credit: Future)

A search for “Paul Newman” on Android TV created Wikipedia information, a YouTube video featuring actors and movies, and a page showing him. The screen also shows related searches. When I searched for The Color of Money, I got an overview of the movie, including scores for IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. We were also able to see from which service we could stream and the cost. The results on Android TV were much more convenient.

Winner: Android TV

Android TV and Fire TV: Speech recognition

This is a battle between Goliaths (Alexa on Fire TV and Google Assistant on Android TV), and you probably already have a voice assistant setting. Both work very well in the TV, but the processor included in the TV affects the speed of speech recognition. Some models have a hands-free virtual assistant, while others require you to press a button on the remote control.

Speech recognition is more important than ever in smart TV settings. You can let your TV do all sorts of things with just your voice. Both Android TV and Fire TV can adjust the volume, launch apps, and perform searches based on questions. You can also use the virtual assistant to signal the weather and play music. You can do whatever you can with Alexa speakers or Google Assistant speakers.

Winner: Tie

Android TV and Fire TV: Privacy and Advertising

Let’s face it: Both Amazon and Google want to know as much about you as possible and push their services. Fire TV and Android TV are another platform for doing so. However, you have some control over the information that each collects.

(Image credit: Future)

Fire TV chooses tracking by default, but you can turn off some of it.[設定]>[設定]>[プライバシー]Go to. There, you can switch off the collection of personal data for marketing, the collection of wireless TV content, and the use of interest-based advertising. You can also reset your ad ID.

(Image credit: Future)

On Android TV, finding a way to adjust your privacy settings can be quite difficult.[設定]>[デバイス設定]>[バージョン情報]>[法律情報]>[広告]Go to to find out how to turn off ad personalization. On Android TV[検出]You can also opt in to the tabs to receive personalized movie and show recommendations. That’s good, but when I opted in, I couldn’t find a way to opt out.

Winner: Fire TV, but neither puts privacy first.

Android TV and Fire TV: smart homes

With built-in virtual assistants on Android TV and Fire TV, you can turn your TV into a hub for your smart home. You can turn on the lights and close the garage door while watching your favorite show.

The best for you is the one that works with your existing smart home device. If you prefer the Google Assistant, Android TV works seamlessly with what you have. The same is true for Alexa.

Winner: Tie

Android TV or Fire TV: Which will win?

Neither of these smart TV systems can be lost. Both have all the apps you need and a great virtual assistant. With the new Fire TV update, the interface will be similar to Android TV. Fire TV usually requires less tinkering than Android TV and can get the most out of it, but if you’re looking for robust smart TV features, Android TV will give you a better overall experience.

Strictly speaking, Android TV is a close match in all respects, thanks to its excellent search and navigation, but there is no win.

AndroidTVFireTVNavigation ✓ App selection ✓ ✓ Search ✓ Voice recognition ✓ ✓ Privacy and advertising ✓ Smart home ✓ ✓ Overall 54

In fact, the best virtual assistant for you is the Alexa or Google Assistant. The smart TV platform is another medium for these tools. However, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime or Alexa device, Android TV is a better choice.

Best Android TV and Fire TV 4K Smart TV

