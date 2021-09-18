After being banned from Google and Facebook, I learned why all e-commerce stores should focus on SEO





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

Search engine optimization (SEO) has become a buzzword in the last few years. Many areas of online business have implemented solid SEO strategies for some time, but e-commerce is still slow to join other areas. E-commerce stores are trained to allow users to click to access the store using paid methods such as Google Shopping ads, Facebook ads, and other social media ads. However, as the cost of acquiring new customers continues to grow, the cost of e-commerce store owners to participate in SEO, develop solid content strategies for long-term growth, and acquire new potential customers. Need to be reduced.

One-legged stool

As mentioned earlier, the cost of attracting new customers to e-commerce stores will continue to grow. If your store relies solely on paid traffic, for example from Google Shopping, if Google determines that you violate one of many advertising policies, all traffic will be depleted and you will be depleted. I’m going out of business. No traffic means no sales, and no sales means you’re out of business by the end of the month.

Relying on paid traffic channels only is like having a one-legged stool. It is much safer to put more feet under the stool for the health and longevity of your business in case one foot is robbed of you. SEO is one of those feet you need to apply. Not only is it free traffic, but as long as it provides your readers with valuable information, there is no risk of it being removed in the same way that paid channels keep you out.

The result of a well-performed SEO and content strategy. E-commerce stores often don’t generate a lot of organic traffic for 6-12 months after the first content is published. However, if you continue to implement and create solid and useful content, it will become more effective over time.

Exiled from Google and Facebook

I share all of this from my own experience as an e-commerce store owner. I relied solely on Google and Facebook ads to get traffic, but for some reason I decided in early 2019 that I violated the policy on both platforms. After that point, I couldn’t go back to their good book.

I desperately went down the SEO rabbit hole, gained traffic, and started creating content that would be useful to research shoppers. To help customers choose wisely, I put out other content about the best products by category, and when those content began to rank, I got more traffic than ever before. was doing. To keep you informed of the timeline, we started publishing content in February 2019 and by June we had already captured traffic and sales. Over time, traffic continued to grow and I continued to create useful content. In 2020, I generated over $ 2 million in revenue from that organic strategy from just one e-commerce store.

If I hadn’t started using SEOID, I’m out of business today.

Get started before you need it

Don’t do what I did, and wait for the wheels to fall after dropping a banned hammer on one or more pay channels. To get started, start by creating some content. You don’t need a five-year content strategy on the first day.

For ideas on what to write, you can write a guide to your niche and what to look out for when choosing the right product. You can answer the most frequently asked questions you receive. When people enter the question into a search engine and your post helps them, you will be recognized as a reliable place for surveys and answers over time. That way, people will trust your store and will prefer to buy from you.

There are literally thousands of blog topics you can create to get more traffic, but the important thing is to get started. Over time, you’ll learn some more advanced content strategies that you can apply to create better ranking opportunities. If you could implement some of the similarities in your content plan to your e-commerce store and stick to it, you’ll look back a year and wonder why you paid so much to your visitors in the first place.

