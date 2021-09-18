Pokemon Go Oshawot Community Day Move Set and Event Guide





Pokmon Go is hosting the Oshawott Community Day on September 19, 2021. The PokmonGoOshawottCommunityDay Guide includes all the benefits of Oshawotts Community Days, the exclusive moves that the evolution of Oshawotts learns, and how to get the most out of it. Your community day.

Regular Community Day benefits, such as spawns and increased Shiny rates, will take effect on September 19th from 11am to 5pm local time.

How do I find Shiny Oshawott?

At Community Day events, the Pokemon of interest have a high Shiny rate, so if you’re playing, you should be able to find some Shiny Oshawots.

If you don’t have time to play all day, you can find Shiny Oshawots by popping incense and tapping each Oshawotte that pops up. According to a survey by The Silph Roads, Community Day’s shiny rate is about 1/25, so you need to find Shiny Oshawott quickly.

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Which Community Day movement does the evolution of Niantic Oshawatts learn?

Evolving at any time from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm EDT on September 19, Oshawott’s evolution learns a very powerful water-type movement, the Hydrocannon.

Based on the past few years, if you miss the Community Day period, you may be able to evolve and move Oshawot during the Community Weekend event in December. You can also use Elite TM to teach traditional Community Day-only movements.

How does Samurott behave in combat?

In PvE content, alongside other water-type starter Pokemon, Samurott works pretty well. For raids and gyms, set up using a waterfall and hydrocannon.

In PvP, Samurott is fine, but not ideal. If you really want to use it, you can set it up with a fury cutter with a megahorn and a hydrocannon.

How can I get the most out of Oshawott Community Day?

The XP gained by catching Pokemon is tripled, so if you plan to catch a lot of Pokemon, you should consider using Lucky Eggs to further increase that XP. The incense used during the event also lasts for a whopping 3 hours, so you’ll need to use one (if you have one) to get more spawns in Oshawatt.

