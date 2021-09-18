Apple’s iPhone 13, new iPad Mini, etc .: Everything I saw at Apple’s September event





1 of 104 Screenshot / Apple

Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the beginning of Apple’s September 17th event.

2 of 104 screenshot / Apple

The cheapest iPad has undergone several upgrades, including the home button, while maintaining its design.

3 of 104 screenshots / Apple

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip.

4/104 Screenshot / Apple

Apple has included this quick list of changes to the new iPad this year.

5/104 Screenshot / Apple

6/104 Screenshot / Apple

The new iPad starts at $ 329.

The new iPad starts at $ 329.

The iPad Mini has been completely redesigned and made its debut at the event.

8/104 Screenshot / Apple

The screen of the new iPad Mini is 8.3 inches.

9/104 Screenshot / Apple

The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.

10/104 Screenshot / Apple

The iPad Mini comes in several colors.

11/104 Screenshot / Apple

iPad Mini also has a USB-C port and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.

12/104 Screenshot / Apple

See the iPad Mini feature list.

See the iPad Mini feature list.

The Touch ID is included on the iPad Mini’s power button.

14/104 Screenshot / Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 has announced a new design with a slightly larger screen than last year’s model.

15/104 Screenshot / Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 remains compatible with existing wristbands.

16/104 Screenshot / Apple

This model is more worry-free and wearable due to its “dustproof” appearance.

17/104 Screenshot / Apple

The larger screen size is due to the smaller border size.

18/104 Screenshot / Apple

Here you can see a comparison between Series 7 (right) and its predecessor. Since the bevel angle is thin, a large display area is created on the screen.

19/104 Screenshot / Apple

20/104 Screenshot / Apple

21/104 Screenshot / Apple

22/104 Screenshot / Apple

23/104 Screenshot / Apple

24 screenshots of 104 / Apple

25/104 Screenshot / Apple

26/104 Screenshot / Apple

Apple Fitness Plus is receiving updates for its service.

27/104 Screenshot / Apple

This service adds Pilates and meditation classes.

This service adds Pilates and meditation classes.

Screenshot / 29 out of 104 Apple

The service’s Time to Walk audio series continues on the Apple Watch.

30 out of 10 screenshots / Apple

31/104 Screenshot / Apple

Pilates classes will be available on the platform.

32/104 Screenshot / Apple

Guided meditation classes are also available.

Guided meditation classes are also available.

34/104 Screenshot / Apple

35/104 Screenshot / Apple

Ever wanted to make a zoom call with a friend during both exercises? Group workouts may be what you need.

36/104 Screenshot / Apple

The screen-in-screen feature allows you to chat with your buddy while sharing your workout together.

Screenshot / 37 out of 104 Apple

Screenshot / 38 out of 104 Apple

Screenshot / 39 out of 104 Apple

40 of 104 screenshots / Apple

41/104 Screenshot / Apple

Finally, let’s get down to the iPhone announcement business.

104 of 42

The iPhone 13 reveals a tweaked design from last year’s iPhone 12.

104 of 43

104 of 44

iPhone 13 is available in 5 colors.

104 of 45

104 of 46

104 of 47

104 of 48

104 of 49

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini each have a slim notch.

104 of 50

104 of 51

102 of 104

104 53

104 of 54

104 of 55

104 of 56

104 of 57

104 of 58

104 of 59

104 to 60

Cinematic mode provides a way to simulate professional “rack focus” techniques from cinematography.

104 61

Accurately and smoothly switches focus from someone in the foreground to something in the background.

104 62

104 of 63

104 64

104 of 65

104 66

104 67

104 68

104 of 69

104 of 70

104 71

The iPhone 13 line will continue to support the new MagSafe line accessories.

104 72

104 73

MagSafeWallet now supports FindMy, making it more likely to find it if you lose it.

104 of 74

The wallet acts like AirTag and can be detected using the FindMy network. That is, if lost, the map shows the time when the wallet was last close to an Apple device that is part of its network.

104 of 75

104 76

104 of 77

Check the prices for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

104 of 78

Also, like the 12-line, the iPhone 13 has a Pro model and a ProMax model.

104 of 79

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in four colors.

104 of 80

104 of 81

104 of 82

104 of 83

104 of 84

104 of 85

86 of 104

104 87

104 of 88

104 of 89

104 of 90

104 of 91

102 of 104

104 of 93

104 of 94

This is a macro mode sample taken from the new Pro.

104 of 95

… and another impressive sample!

104 of 96

104 of 97

104 of 98

104 of 99

104 of 100

104 of 101

This is the maximum price for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

102 of 104

104 of 103

104 of 104

And finally, an update to an existing iPhone model that Apple is selling in the future. iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be discontinued.

