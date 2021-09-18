Tech
Apple’s iPhone 13, new iPad Mini, etc .: Everything I saw at Apple’s September event
1 of 104 Screenshot / Apple
Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the beginning of Apple’s September 17th event.
2 of 104 screenshot / Apple
The cheapest iPad has undergone several upgrades, including the home button, while maintaining its design.
3 of 104 screenshots / Apple
The latest 10.2-inch iPad is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip.
4/104 Screenshot / Apple
Apple has included this quick list of changes to the new iPad this year.
5/104 Screenshot / Apple
6/104 Screenshot / Apple
The new iPad starts at $ 329.
7/104 Screenshot / Apple
The iPad Mini has been completely redesigned and made its debut at the event.
8/104 Screenshot / Apple
The screen of the new iPad Mini is 8.3 inches.
9/104 Screenshot / Apple
The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.
10/104 Screenshot / Apple
The iPad Mini comes in several colors.
11/104 Screenshot / Apple
iPad Mini also has a USB-C port and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.
12/104 Screenshot / Apple
See the iPad Mini feature list.
13/104 Screenshot / Apple
The Touch ID is included on the iPad Mini’s power button.
14/104 Screenshot / Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 has announced a new design with a slightly larger screen than last year’s model.
15/104 Screenshot / Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 remains compatible with existing wristbands.
16/104 Screenshot / Apple
This model is more worry-free and wearable due to its “dustproof” appearance.
17/104 Screenshot / Apple
The larger screen size is due to the smaller border size.
18/104 Screenshot / Apple
Here you can see a comparison between Series 7 (right) and its predecessor. Since the bevel angle is thin, a large display area is created on the screen.
19/104 Screenshot / Apple
20/104 Screenshot / Apple
21/104 Screenshot / Apple
22/104 Screenshot / Apple
23/104 Screenshot / Apple
24 screenshots of 104 / Apple
25/104 Screenshot / Apple
26/104 Screenshot / Apple
Apple Fitness Plus is receiving updates for its service.
27/104 Screenshot / Apple
This service adds Pilates and meditation classes.
Screenshots / 28 out of 104 Apple
Screenshot / 29 out of 104 Apple
The service’s Time to Walk audio series continues on the Apple Watch.
30 out of 10 screenshots / Apple
31/104 Screenshot / Apple
Pilates classes will be available on the platform.
32/104 Screenshot / Apple
Guided meditation classes are also available.
Screenshot / 33 out of 104 Apple
34/104 Screenshot / Apple
35/104 Screenshot / Apple
Ever wanted to make a zoom call with a friend during both exercises? Group workouts may be what you need.
36/104 Screenshot / Apple
The screen-in-screen feature allows you to chat with your buddy while sharing your workout together.
Screenshot / 37 out of 104 Apple
Screenshot / 38 out of 104 Apple
Screenshot / 39 out of 104 Apple
40 of 104 screenshots / Apple
41/104 Screenshot / Apple
Finally, let’s get down to the iPhone announcement business.
104 of 42
The iPhone 13 reveals a tweaked design from last year’s iPhone 12.
104 of 43
104 of 44
iPhone 13 is available in 5 colors.
104 of 45
104 of 46
104 of 47
104 of 48
104 of 49
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini each have a slim notch.
104 of 50
104 of 51
102 of 104
104 53
104 of 54
104 of 55
104 of 56
104 of 57
104 of 58
104 of 59
104 to 60
Cinematic mode provides a way to simulate professional “rack focus” techniques from cinematography.
104 61
Accurately and smoothly switches focus from someone in the foreground to something in the background.
104 62
104 of 63
104 64
104 of 65
104 66
104 67
104 68
104 of 69
104 of 70
104 71
The iPhone 13 line will continue to support the new MagSafe line accessories.
104 72
104 73
MagSafeWallet now supports FindMy, making it more likely to find it if you lose it.
104 of 74
The wallet acts like AirTag and can be detected using the FindMy network. That is, if lost, the map shows the time when the wallet was last close to an Apple device that is part of its network.
104 of 75
104 76
104 of 77
Check the prices for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.
104 of 78
Also, like the 12-line, the iPhone 13 has a Pro model and a ProMax model.
104 of 79
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in four colors.
104 of 80
104 of 81
104 of 82
104 of 83
104 of 84
104 of 85
86 of 104
104 87
104 of 88
104 of 89
104 of 90
104 of 91
102 of 104
104 of 93
104 of 94
This is a macro mode sample taken from the new Pro.
104 of 95
… and another impressive sample!
104 of 96
104 of 97
104 of 98
104 of 99
104 of 100
104 of 101
This is the maximum price for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.
102 of 104
104 of 103
104 of 104
And finally, an update to an existing iPhone model that Apple is selling in the future. iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be discontinued.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnet.com/pictures/apple-iphone-13-new-ipad-mini-more-everything-saw-apple-sept-event/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]