Navalny’s allies blame censorship telegrams in Russian elections





Moscow (Reuters)-Allied ally of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Saturday after following Google and Apple as a popular messaging app restricted access to voting campaigns in Russian parliamentary elections Condemned the censorship telegram.

Observers will watch live broadcasts from the polling stations of the Moscow Public Election Surveillance Center on September 18, 2021, on the second day of a three-day long-term vote in the parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

Activists have already accused Alphabets Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin pressure after removing from the store an app that Navalnys allies wanted to use against the ruling party in elections.

This app provides detailed recommendations on who to vote to challenge the party in favor of President Vladimirputin. This is one of the few levers left by Navalnys’ allies after a thorough crackdown this year.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov pioneered the image of libertarians and resisted censorship in the past, but the platform is an election campaign service that includes what Navarne’s allies use to recommend to voters. Said to block.

He said a decision was made due to Russia’s ban on the campaign after the vote began. This is similar to the ban in many other countries, which he considers legitimate.

Navalnys spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh blamed the move.

She wrote on Twitter that it was really shameful when censorship was imposed by a private company allegedly defending the idea of ​​freedom.

Navalny’s political ally, Ivan Zhdanov, said he did not believe in the justification of the telegram and said the move seemed to have been somehow agreed with Russian authorities.

The Navalnys camp said it wasn’t a knockout blow, as their voting recommendations were available elsewhere on social media.

However, it is seen as a potential milestone in Russia’s crackdown on the Internet and its conflict with US tech companies.

Russia has been seeking sovereignty on parts of the Internet for many years. There, anti-Kremlin politicians have supporters and media critical of Putin are active.

Dangerous case law

The ruling United Russia party is still widely expected to win the election, despite the downgrade rating. Voting, which begins on Friday and continues until Sunday, follows the Kremlin’s largest ever crackdown on domestic enemies.

The Navalny team’s Telegram feed continued to work well on Saturday, including links to voter recommendations available in Russia via Google Docs.

In another telegram feed used by the team, activists said Russia had told Google to remove Google Docs recommendations, and a US company had asked the Navarneys team to remove them.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

In a statement, Durov said restrictions on Google and Apple’s Nagualny apps set a dangerous precedent, meaning that Telegram, which is widely used in Russia, is more vulnerable to government pressure.

He relies on Apple and Google for Telegram’s dominant position in the mobile operating system market, and his platform could resist Russia’s ban from 2018 to 2020 without them. Said he didn’t.

Russia tried to block Telegram in April 2018, but apparently failed to block it and lifted the ban more than two years later.

The block of apps by Apple and Google sets a dangerous precedent that affects freedom of expression in Russia and around the world, Durov said in a Telegram post.

Report by Tom Balmforth. Additional reports by Anton Zverev and Alexander Zverev.Edited by David Clark

