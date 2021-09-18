Burj Khalifa is the most popular landmark, according to new Google data





Visits to Burj Khalifa are on the bucket list of many people, but according to new data, Dubai landmarks are the most desirable landmarks to visit in the world.

According to a new survey by luxury travel agency Kuoni, skyscrapers are the most searched landmarks in 66 countries analyzed, accounting for 37.5% of the world’s most popular.

It is the most Google landmark in India, Switzerland, most of Africa, Fiji, Indonesia and Turkmenistan. However, the most searched landmark in the United Arab Emirates was the Taj Mahal in India, which appeared fourth in the survey in collaboration with Big Ben in the United Kingdom.

According to a new survey, the Eiffel Tower is the second most popular landmark in the world. AP

The second most popular is the Eiffel Tower in France, which ranks top in 29 counties, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and Australia. Machu Picchu is in third place, leading in 19 counties including Mexico, Spain and Chile.

According to the survey, “Despite the ongoing pandemic, online searches for the world’s most famous landmarks have increased by 20% in the past month.”

The landmarks people want to see most in the world:

1. United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa 66 countries

2. France, 29 countries of the Eiffel Tower

3. Machu Picchu, 19 countries in Peru

4. UK, 11 Big Ben countries

4. Taj Mahal, 11 countries in India

5. Italy, 9 countries in Pompeii

6. Spain, 5 countries of the Alhambra

7. Notre Dame, 4 French countries

7. Stonehenge, 4 UK countries

8. Petra, Jordan 3 countries

8. Great Wall of China, 3 countries of China

Updated: September 18, 2021 1:11 pm

Specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo Price, Base / Tested: Dh182,178 Engine: 3.7 liter V6 Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm Transmission: 7-speed automatic fuel consumption, total: 10.5L / 100km

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3)

Uefa Champions League, quarterfinals, round 2

Location: Etihad Stadium Date: Tuesday, 10:45 pm Live on Bein Sports HD

Pakistan Super League

Previous winners

2016 Islamabad United

2017 Peshawar Zalmi

2018 Islamabad United

2019 Quetta Gladiator

Most Rankam Run Akumal 1,286

Most ticket gates Wahabriaz 65

