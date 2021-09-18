Precision fermentation of European farmed seafood, Silicon Valley





The Good Food Institute has released a new report shared in the first half of 2021. Alternative seafood companies have raised a total of $ 116 million, compared to $ 26 million in 2020 overall. In contrast, last year there was a 23% increase in the United States. Base alternative seafood sale.

In addition to this report on alternative seafood, there is news about BlueNalu, Meatable, Change Foods, Enough, and Switzerland’s new farmed food hub.

Bringing farmed seafood to Europe Blue Nalu

BlueNalu announced this week that it will partner with frozen food company Nomad Foods to investigate the distribution of cell-based seafood throughout Europe. According to the two companies, this is the first agreement between a culture protein company and a European consumer goods company. BlueNalu has not disclosed which seafood analogs will be supplied or when they will be distributed throughout Europe.

Givaudan, Buehler and Migros form cultural food innovation hub

Three Swedish companies, Givaudan, Bhler and Migros, have partnered to open a Cultured Food Innovation Hub outside of Zrich, Switzerland. The hub, which will open in 2022, will help existing start-ups in the precision fermented and cultured meat and seafood sectors develop and commercialize their products. The facility includes a bio-fermentation function and a product development lab.

Meatable signs joint development agreement with DSM

Meatable, a Dutch culture start-up, and Royal DSM, a nutrition technology company, will work together to reduce the cost of growth media used to produce cultivated meat. Growth medium is a liquid that contains the proteins, growth factors, and vitamins that cells need to grow and is often the most expensive ingredient used to make cultivated meat. In addition to working on growth media, the company “focuses on developing the meaty taste and texture of the final product, a key factor influencing consumer purchasing decisions.”

Change Foods Opens R & D Facility in Silicon Valley

Change Foods, a precision fermentation startup, announced that it has opened a new R & D facility at its life science incubator BioCube. BioCube, along with graduates such as Impossible Foods, has established itself as one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running and respected incubators. Change Foods aims to create vegan cheeses that have the same stretch and real cheese melt as the first product, and will accelerate these efforts using BioCube’s new facility.

Construction will start with enough alt, the largest in the world.Protein facility

Scotland-based Enough (formerly 3F Bio) produces an alternative protein called ABUNDA made from mycelium. The company has just begun construction of a 15,000 square meter factory in the Netherlands and will be the world’s largest alternative protein factory, according to a press release. The production facility can produce about 10,000 metric tons of mycoprotein annually.

